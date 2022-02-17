Burkina Faso coup leader Damiba sworn in as President

OUAGADOUGOU, February 16

Burkina Faso's military leader Paul-Henri Damiba was sworn in as President on Wednesday, weeks after leading a successful coup, and he promised to deal with the mounting insecurity that helped oust his predecessor.

Damiba led a military junta that on January 24 overthrew President Roch Kabore, citing Kabore's inability to curb an Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands of people and forced more than one million people to flee their homes in the West African country.

The lieutenant colonel, who had little public profile before he appeared on state television last month to announce the takeover, opened his speech at Wednesday's ceremony with a moment of silence for the civilians and soldiers killed in the fight against militants.

He said he would reorganise the armed forces to strengthen the link between the intelligence service and field operations, and would make logistical support more flexible.— Reuters