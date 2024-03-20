Bus crashes into tunnel wall in northern China, killing 14 people

Beijing, March 20
A bus crashed into a tunnel wall on an expressway in northern China killing 14 people, state media said on Wednesday.
Thirty-seven other people were injured in the Tuesday afternoon crash, state broadcaster CCTV said. The bus was carrying 51 passengers when it hit the wall on the Hohhot-Beihai Expressway in the city of Linfen in Shanxi province.
There was no word on the cause of the accident, which CCTV said trapped passengers in the bus.
In another crash in China last week, one person died and 37 were injured when a long-distance bus rear-ended a local bus that had stopped on the roadside, the official Xinhua News Agency said.
The collision on Friday in the city of Tianjin engulfed both buses in flames, video posted by a television station showed.
