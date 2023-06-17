Bus-truck collision kills 15 senior citizens in Canada

Toronto, June 16
A bus carrying senior citizens to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at a highway intersection in a rural part of the Canadian province of Manitoba on Thursday, killing 15 occupants and injuring 10 others, the police said.
Rob Hill, commanding officer of the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said the bus was carrying 25 persons. Ten persons were hospitalised. — AP
