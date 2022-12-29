California police make hate-crime arrest in anti-Asian rant

San Ramon, December 29
A Colorado man was arrested for investigation of committing hate crimes in California after two young adults of Asian descent were targeted with racist and homophobic comments as they recorded a TikTok food review video at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant, police said.
Police have arrested Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, of Denver, Colorado for violating California’s hate crime laws. He was caught on camera saying racist, homophobic comments to the teenagers and also threatened to spit on them. https://t.co/B66F2vXUuS— N G A N • H O (@howdyhongan) December 27, 2022
The incident occurred December 24 in the San Francisco Bay Area city of San Ramon, and the video's spread online caught the attention of Police Chief Denton Carlson, who put word out on social media seeking the identities of the victims and the suspect.
"During their meal, a male suspect approached the victims unprovoked and engaged in a homophobic and racist rant, causing the victims to fear for their safety," the San Ramon Police Department said in a press release.
Police detectives contacted the victims and began an investigation that led to the arrest of Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, of Denver, on December 26, the department said. Krah was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of committing a hate crime.
Krah could not be reached for comment Wednesday. A call to a telephone listing under that name was answered by a recording saying the voice mailbox was full.
The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to emails asking whether charges will be filed.
