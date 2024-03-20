Cambodia PM hits sour note on truck musical horns

Phnom Penh: Cambodian PM Hun Manet has banned musical horns after videos posted on social media showed people dancing on roads as passing trucks blared rhythmic tunes. Manet, who in 2023 took over from his father Hun Sen (who ruled for 38 years), called on the authorities to act against any vehicle whose normal horn had been replaced by a tune-playing one. AP

Brazil ex-Prez indicted for ‘falsification’ of vax data

Sao Paulo: Brazilian ex-President Jair Bolsonaro was on Tuesday formally accused of falsifying his Covid vaccination data, marking the first indictment for the embattled far-right leader, with more allegations potentially in store. The police alleged that Bolsonaro had inserted false information into a database. AP

ROBO-COP: A dog smells a police robot dog, designed to enforce traffic laws for e-scooters, at its presentation to the media in Spain. REUTERS

