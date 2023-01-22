Canada aims to launch rockets domestically

Toronto: Canada on Friday announced a multi-year plan to support the first privately built rocket launches in the country and develop new launch regulations, as global demand for space-based services soars. The goal, presented at the Canadian Space Agency’s headquarters by transportation minister Omar Alghabra, is aimed at expanding the country’s space capabilities and commercial space sector, most prominently composed of firms such as Telesat and MDA and the country’s presence on the International Space Station. Reuters
Nigeria’s 1st census in 17 yrs from March 29
Abuja: Nigeria will start its first national census in 17 years from March 29 to April 2, as authorities in Africa’s most populous country seek updated data on the exact population and the size of different ethnic groups, an official said late on Friday. Nigeria's estimated population is more than 200 million and the United Nations expects that to double by 2050. That would make Nigeria the world’s third most populous country, overtaking the United States. Reuters
Balkan river becomes floating garbage dump
Visegrad: Tons of waste dumped in poorly regulated riverside landfills or directly into the waterways that flow across three countries end up accumulating behind a trash barrier in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia during the wet weather of winter and early spring. This week, the barrier once again became the outer edge of a massive floating waste dump crammed with plastic bottles, rusty barrels, used tires, household appliances, driftwood and other garbage. AP
Aus gun amnesty: Over 17K arms surrendered
Canberra: More than 17,000 weapons were surrendered in the first year of Australia’s permanent national firearms amnesty, the government revealed on Saturday. The government released the first annual report on the amnesty program, which allows Australians to hand in unregistered, illegal or unwanted weapons without facing punishment, revealing 17,543 weapons were surrendered in the first 12 months, reports Xinhua news agency. IANS
A Japanese tourist takes an elephant ride in a jungle park on the eve of Lunar New Year in Phuket, Thailand. Reuters
