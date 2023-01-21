Canada church turned into Sikh temple

Toronto: An old church has been transformed into a Sikh place of worship. The Cornerstone Gospel Chapel at 5911 63rd Street is now Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara, and will open seven days a week. IANS

Germany’s population reaches all-time high

Berlin: Germany’s population swelled to an all-time record number of at least 84.3 million inhabitants at the end of 2022, due to record net immigration, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said. IANS

Tate’s detention extended by 30 days

Bucharest: A judge in Romania has granted a request to extend by another 30 days the arrest of Andrew Tate, who was detained in the country on charges of human trafficking and rape, an official said on Friday. AP

Trump fined for 2016 lawsuit against Hillary

New York: A Florida Judge sanctioned former President Donald Trump and one of his attorneys Thursday, ordering them to pay nearly USD 1 million for filing what he said was a bogus lawsuit against Trump’s 2016 rival Hillary Clinton and others. AP

