Canada looks to give permanent residency to 4.85 lakh next year

PTI

Ottawa, November 2

Canada will welcome 4,85,000 permanent residents next year and 5,00,000 in 2025 as the country faces an ageing population and labour shortages in key sectors and is seeking to spur growth with the help of new qualified professionals from countries like India.

“Immigration drives Canada’s economy and fuels its future growth,” Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Marc Miller said here at a press conference on Wednesday. “As we continue to face an ageing population and critical labour shortages in key sectors like health care, transportation and home building, newcomers are critical to help spur innovation, grow the economy, and support local businesses and communities,” an Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) press release said.

Miller tabled the 2024-2026 Immigration Levels Plan which is tailored to support economic growth while balancing with the pressures in areas like housing, healthcare and infrastructure.

It charts a responsible course for sustainable and stable population growth, a press release from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said.

With this Levels Plan, the Government of Canada is maintaining its target of 4,85,000 permanent residents for 2024 and completing the final step to reach 5,00,000 in 2025. Starting in 2026, the government will stabilise permanent resident levels at 5,00,000, allowing time for successful integration, while continuing to augment Canada’s labour market, the press release said.

The government also plans to take action over the next year to recalibrate the number of temporary resident admissions to ensure this aspect of our immigration system also remains sustainable, it said.

#Canada