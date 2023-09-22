Justin Trudeau's popularity dips as poll puts Poilievre as preferred choice for Canada PM

ANI

Ottawa, September 22

Pierre Poilievre, the Opposition Conservative Party leader, is the preferred choice as prime minister by 40 per cent of Canadian citizens, as incumbent Justin Trudeau lags behind, according to a new Ipsos poll done for Canada-based news platform Global News.

This gives an indication that Conservatives have high chances of getting a majority to form the government in the next elections in 2025, reported Global News.

Poilievre’s polling momentum continues to chug along with 40 per cent of Canadians saying he is the best choice to be PM. His favourables on this question are up five points from a year ago.

On the other hand, the number of respondents who think PM Justin Trudeau is the best choice remains static year-over-year at 31 per cent.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, a Khalistan sympathiser and a coalition partner of PM Trudeau, has slipped four points since September 2022, with 22 per cent of respondents saying he is the best choice to lead the government.

On core issues facing Canada around the economy, health care and housing, the poll found a plurality of Canadians think Poilievre has the best plans across all three areas.

On the ongoing diplomatic stand-off between India and Canada triggered by Justin Trudeau’s allegations, Poilievre had stated that the Canadian PM should come out clean with all the facts.

“I think the prime minister needs to come clean with all the facts. We need to know all the evidence possible so that Canadians can make judgments. On that the prime minister hasn't provided any facts. He provided a statement,” Poilievre said in a media address on Tuesday.

Ipsos CEO Darrell Bricker said this shows the Conservatives could form a majority government if an election was held today.

