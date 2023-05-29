Canada province 'allows' Sikhs to ride bikes without helmet

IANS

Toronto, May 28

The government in Canada’s Saskatchewan province has granted Sikh motorcyclists a temporary exemption from wearing helmets during special events like charity rides.

The move comes after Legendary Sikh Riders motorcycle group, based out of British Columbia province, had asked Saskatchewan to consider a change to allow them to ride across Canada to raise money for charitable causes.

While there are permanent, blanket helmet exemptions for religious reasons in provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario, Saskatchewan, law requires all motorcyclists to wear helmets when operating a motorcycle on public roads.

“Helmets are an essential for safety of the motorcyclists,” Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), said.

The amendments to the Vehicle Equipment Regulations will be temporary and will not grant blanket exemption for all members of the Sikh religion to ride motorcycles without a helmet, according to a media release by the Saskatchewan government.

The exemptions will have to be approved by the minister responsible for SGI and would be limited to Sikhs who wear turban as an expression of their faith.