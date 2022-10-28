Canada to sell bonds to support Ukraine, impose new Russian sanctions: PM Justin Trudeau

Winnipeg, October 28
Canada will sell a government-backed, 5-year bond to raise money for Ukraine and it will to impose new sanctions on 35 Russian individuals, including Gazprom executives, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
"Canadians will now be able to go to major banks to purchase their sovereignty bonds which will mature after five years with interest," Trudeau said at a meeting of the Congress of Ukrainian Canadians in Winnipeg.
"These funds will go to support the Government of Ukraine so they can to continue to support the Ukrainian people," he said. Reuters
