Canada US’ henchman in double standards on Gaza: Lankan Prez

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 4

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday called Canada the “henchman” of the US in applying double standards on the question of international human rights law.

The veteran politician was referring to Canada quarterbacking two opposite resolutions on Sri Lanka and Gaza. At the Human Rights Council, Canada led the passing of a resolution that pressed Sri Lanka to show “meaningful progress on reconciliation and accountability” following the war against LTTE.

On the other hand, Canada, at the UN last week, indirectly opposed a ceasefire in Gaza and did not press Israel to reconcile with the Palestinians.

“Canada has now become the henchman for moving these resolutions. Why is it that one rule applies to us and another rule applies to them? This is the question I have…. So, what applies to us must also apply in Gaza. What the US has told us, they must also ensure it is enforced in Gaza. Now, we are having two different systems,” said the Sri Lankan President at a function in Colombo.

Pointing out that the West last year had expressed concerns over the impact of the Sri Lankan economic crises on human rights, Wickremesinghe wondered why it hadn’t done so for Gaza where there is a more severe shortage of food, fuel and essential medicines and reductions in household incomes.

Wickremesinghe said every country must adhere to the Universal Human Rights Declaration. But such principles did not seem to apply universally. The killing of over 10,000 people in the Gaza Strip raised questions about the justifiability of warfare within one’s own country and the response of the international community, he added.

