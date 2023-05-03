Canadian govt proposes ban on assault firearms

Ottawa, May 2
The Canadian government is proposing a ban on assault-style firearms that would apply once legislation now before Parliament comes into force.
Under the scheme announced on Monday, the government would make regulations through the Firearms Act to ensure that guns are classified correctly before entering the Canadian market.
“I want to make it clear that our government is not targeting hunters and law-abiding gun owners,” Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told a news conference. “What we’re doing is protecting families, protecting our children, protection our communities.”
Prominent gun-control group PolySeSouvient swiftly denounced the new plan, as per reports. — AP
