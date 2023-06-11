Canadian PM in Kyiv, pledges $375 mn aid

Kyiv, June 10
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said during a trip to Kyiv on Saturday that Canada would take part in a multinational effort to train Ukrainian fighter pilots and announced $375 million worth of military aid for Kyiv.
Trudeau also told a press conference in Kyiv alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Canada was seizing a Russian-owned Antonov cargo aircraft that landed in Canada last year and starting the process of forfeiting the aircraft to Ukraine.
Trudeau visited Kyiv on Saturday. He paid his respects at a memorial site in central Kyiv to Ukrainian soldiers who have been killed during the war. — Reuters
