Canadian PM in Kyiv, pledges $375 mn aid

Kyiv, June 10

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said during a trip to Kyiv on Saturday that Canada would take part in a multinational effort to train Ukrainian fighter pilots and announced $375 million worth of military aid for Kyiv.

Trudeau also told a press conference in Kyiv alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Canada was seizing a Russian-owned Antonov cargo aircraft that landed in Canada last year and starting the process of forfeiting the aircraft to Ukraine.

Trudeau visited Kyiv on Saturday. He paid his respects at a memorial site in central Kyiv to Ukrainian soldiers who have been killed during the war. — Reuters