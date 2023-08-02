Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire to separate

Toronto, August 2
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, announced on Wednesday that they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
The two said in statements posted on Instagram that they made the decision after “many meaningful and difficult conversations”.
A statement from the prime minister’s office said both have signed a legal separation agreement.
The couple were married in 2005. They have three children, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien.
“They remain a close family and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment,” the statement from his office said. “The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”
His office requested respect for their privacy.
Trudeau is the second prime minister to announce a separation while in office.
His father, Pierre Trudeau, separated from wife Margaret in 1979, and the two divorced in 1984.
Justin Trudeau channeled the star power of his Liberal icon father when he first won office in 2015. Scandals, voter fatigue and economic inflation have taken a toll on his popularity after eight years in power. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Haryana violence: CM Khattar asks Centre for more paramilitary companies, 116 arrested, death toll reaches 6
Bajrang Dal activist dies in hospital, reports say Muslim mi...
Nuh clashes: Judge, her 3-year-old daughter had narrow escape after car set on fire, reveals FIR
ACJM Anjali Jain and other car occupants took shelter in a b...
28 pc GST on online gaming stays; to be reviewed after 6 months of roll-out
New levy, after required changes are made in central and sta...
Health Minister Mandaviya defends compromise provision in Section 27d of drug law
‘This has been done very thoughtfully and it does not relate...
Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked again after landslide
A large number of vehicles including about 100 trucks laden ...