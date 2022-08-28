Can't equate Taiwan crisis with spy ship's docking: India snubs China

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, August 27
India reacted sharply to the remarks of the Chinese Ambassador in Sri Lanka and said "his violation of basic diplomatic etiquette may be a personal trait or reflecting a larger national attitude". "His view of Sri Lanka's northern neighbour (India) may be coloured by how his own country behaves. India, we assure him, is very different," said a post by the Indian mission in Colombo.
The Indian High Commission in Colombo said his imputing a geopolitical context to the visit of a purported scientific research vessel is a giveaway. "Opaqueness and debt-driven agendas are now a major challenge, especially for smaller nations. Recent developments are a caution," it said, trying to turn the tables on China for extending debt to developing countries for "white elephant" projects.
Reflection of its own behaviour
"Sri Lanka needs support, not unwanted pressure or unnecessary controversies to serve another country's agenda," it added in response to Qi stating that external obstruction (India's objection to the Chinese ship) based on so called "security concerns" but without any evidence is a "thorough interference'' into Sri Lanka's sovereignty and independence.
The envoy pointed out that the human rights issues in Sri Lanka might probably be stirred up again at next month's session of the UN Human Rights Council. "Many might wonder what those countries who have been always preaching about human rights will actually do. Will they again use human rights as a cover-up tool to interfere into the island nation's internal affairs?" he posed.
Hinting that China will back Sri Lanka, he said, "Many might wonder what those countries who have been always preaching about human rights will actually do. Will they help Sri Lanka to ease its human rights crisis by providing concrete support, or will they again use human rights as a cover-up tool to interfere into the island nation's internal affairs?"
