Can't wait for OpenAI to have access to my phone: Elon Musk

New Delhi, June 15
After criticising Apple-OpenAI collaboration on ChatGPT's integration with iPhones, tech billionaire Elon Musk has claimed that the Sam Altman-run AI company may ultimately access his phone.
Reacting to reports that OpenAI has hired Paul Nakasone, former commander of US Cyber Command and the director of the National Security Agency (NSA) on its board of directors, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO expressed his concern.
"Can't wait for OpenAI to have access to my phone," Musk posted on X social media platform.
After joining OpenAI, Nakasone said he would help protect the company from "increasingly sophisticated bad actors".
The former top US intelligence official is also joining OpenAI's new safety and security committee.
Musk threatens to ban iPhones at his companies over ChatGPT integration
Musk last week threatened to ban iPhones from all his companies over the integration of ChatGPT into iPhones.
He said that if Apple integrates OpenAI at the operating system (OS) level, then Apple devices will be banned at his companies, adding that it is an unacceptable security violation.
The tech billionaire further said that visitors at his firms will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage.
Musk is apparently planning an X phone with Samsung as a partner.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 dead as tempo traveller with 26 people falls into Alaknanda river on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway
Police say the victims of the accident were tourists on the ...
2 Punjab's Nurmahal cousin sisters shot at by Nakodar boy in US, one dies of wounds
Accused Gaurav and one of victims pursued IELTS together at ...
8 Naxalites, STF jawan killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur
The gunfight broke out in Abhujmad forest area of Narayanpur...
Remove video recording of excise case court proceedings from social media: Delhi High Court to Sunita Kejriwal
In the video, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is seen addressing a ...
BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress