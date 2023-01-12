Capsule leak: Russia to bring back ISS crew

Moscow: Russia said on Wednesday it would launch another Soyuz rocket on February 20 to bring home two cosmonauts and a US astronaut from the International Space Station after their original capsule sprang a coolant leak. The leak came from a tiny puncture on the external cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 capsule, one of two return capsules docked to the ISS to bring crew members home. Russia says the crew will now return on Soyuz MS-23. Reuters

Last monarch of Greece passes away at 82

Athens: King Constantine II of Greece, who reigned from 1964 until 1973 when monarchy was abolished in the country, passed away in Athens at the age of 82. The last monarch of Greece had been hospitalized for several days in a local hospital where he died on Tuesday. Constantine II became king in 1964, but was forced into exile after a failed counter-coup against the military dictatorship which took over in 1967. ians

UAE to ban single-use plastic bags from 2024

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday announced a ban on single-use plastic shopping bags to take effect next year, the latest initiative aimed at reducing pollution in the oil-rich nation. The law would prohibit the import, production and circulation of such bags from January 1, 2024, as per official reports. A similar ban would apply to plastic cups, plates and cutlery from January 1, 2026. ap

