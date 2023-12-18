Car crashes into Joe Biden's motorcade; US President, First Lady safe

Wilmington, December 17
A car collided with a motorcade SUV that was part of President Joe Biden's security detail on Sunday, a Reuters eyewitness said.
Television footage showed secret service agents escorting Biden to his car after the impact.
The car, which received damage to its bumper, was quickly surrounded by police.
Biden and first lady Jill Biden are safe, the witness said.
Biden and his wife had just left his campaign headquarters after having a meal of pasta with tomato sauce with members of his re-election team.
Security officers surrounded the vehicle after it stopped and the Bidens returned safely to their home in Wilmington.
