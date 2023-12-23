Carbon monoxide poisoning kills Indian student

PTI

Ottawa, December 22

A 25-year-old Indian student died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning after a car was left running in the garage of a home in Canada's Ontario province, media reports said.

Emergency services responded to a report of a gas leak at a home in Kitchener city early on Tuesday and found dangerously elevated carbon monoxide levels, according to the Waterloo Regional Police.

The source of the carbon monoxide was determined to be a vehicle left running in the residence's garage, the police said on Tuesday. They found seven individuals suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning and transported them to a hospital. One of them was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the police. The victim was a recently graduated international student from India, according to Don Patel, a family friend.

