Carbon monoxide poisoning kills Indian student

Ottawa, December 22
A 25-year-old Indian student died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning after a car was left running in the garage of a home in Canada's Ontario province, media reports said.
Emergency services responded to a report of a gas leak at a home in Kitchener city early on Tuesday and found dangerously elevated carbon monoxide levels, according to the Waterloo Regional Police.
The source of the carbon monoxide was determined to be a vehicle left running in the residence's garage, the police said on Tuesday. They found seven individuals suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning and transported them to a hospital. One of them was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the police. The victim was a recently graduated international student from India, according to Don Patel, a family friend.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch and Rajouri as massive anti-terrorist operation continues
The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin b...
Terrorist killed as major infiltration bid is foiled along IB in Jammu
The operation takes place when a group of 4 heavily-armed te...
Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti, cops treat it as hate crime
The Newark Police Service has started an investigation
Lifting hijab ban raises concern about the 'secular nature' of educational spaces: Karnataka BJP
Siddaramaiah on Friday said he had ordered withdrawal of the...
Eye on China, new LAC road nears completion
Alternative to reach Depsang, Daulat Baig Oldie