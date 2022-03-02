Cargo ship carrying cars sinks in Atlantic

Lisbon: A large cargo vessel carrying cars from Germany to the US sank on Tuesday in the mid-Atlantic, 13 days after a fire broke out on board, the ship’s manager and the Portuguese navy said. The Felicity Ace sank about 400 km (250 miles) off Portugal’s Azores Islands as it was being towed. AP
Pak sets up panel for 100-yr-old gurdwara
Peshawar: Pakistani authorities have set up a committee to decide on the handing over of an over 100-year-old gurdwara in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to the Evacuee Property Trust Board for its restoration and preservation. Built in early 1900s, the Sri Guru Singh Sabha gurdwara is housing a public library. pti
7 dead as boat sinks off Greek island
Athens: Seven bodies have been recovered after a boat carrying refugees and migrants sank off the coast of Greece’s Lesvos island on Tuesday. A rescue operation is underway to locate survivors, as it was still unclear how many people were on board when the boat overturned. ians
