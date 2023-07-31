Carrying Russian flags, junta supporters attack French embassy in Niger

Niamey, July 30

Thousands of supporters of the junta that took over Niger in a coup earlier this week marched through the streets of the capital, Niamey, on Sunday waving Russian flags, chanting the name of the Russian President and forcefully denouncing former colonial power France.

The protesters marched through the city to the French Embassy, where a door was lit on fire, according to someone who was at the embassy when it happened. Black smoke could be seen rising from across the city. The Nigerien army broke up the crowd of the protesters.

Russian mercenary group Wagner is already operating in neighbouring Mali, and Russian President Vladimir Putin would like to expand his country’s influence in the region. However, it is unclear yet whether the new junta leaders will move toward Moscow or stick with Niger’s Western partners. Days after the coup, uncertainty is mounting about Niger’s future, with some calling out the junta’s reasons for seizing control.

President Mohamed Bazoum was democratically elected two years ago in Niger’s first peaceful transfer of power since independence from France in 1960. The mutineers said they overthrew him because he wasn’t able to secure the nation against growing jihadi violence. But some analysts and Nigeriens say that’s just a pretext for a takeover that is more about internal power struggles than securing the nation.

While Niger’s security situation is dire, it’s not as bad as neighbouring Burkina Faso or Mali, which have also been battling an Islamic insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. Last year, Niger was the only one of the three to see a decline in violence, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. — AP

West’s last reliable partner falls

Niger was seen as the last reliable partner for the West in efforts to battle the jihadists in Africa’s Sahel region, where Russia and Western countries have vied for influence

France has 1,500 soldiers in the country, who conduct joint operations with the Nigeriens

The United States and other European countries have helped train the nation’s troops

