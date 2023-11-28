Ceasefire extended by two days, confirm Hamas, Qatar

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 27

Mediator Qatar on Monday said that a deal had been reached to extend a truce between Israeli and Hamas forces in Gaza by two days, continuing a pause in seven weeks of warfare that has killed thousands and laid waste to the Palestinian enclave. A Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson informed it on X. Hamas also confirmed that it had agreed to a two-day extension to the truce with Qatar and Egypt, who have been facilitating indirect negotiations between the two sides. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Three Palestinians shot at in US In Vermont, US, three Palestinian students near the University of Vermont were fired at by a suspect who has been arrested.

The police said they were investigating the “hate-motivated” crime. The victims were speaking Arabic when attacked.

Earlier in the day, Israel and Hamas again exchanged a list of prisoners and US President Joe Biden joined the call for extension of the humanitarian pause that had to end on Tuesday morning. The Monday’s exchange list was of 11 Israeli hostages for 33 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas wanted four-day pause while Israel was in favour of a day-by-day extension, said reports.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair a UN Security Council meeting on the war in Gaza on Wednesday to press for a cease-fire and a lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Besides X owner Elon Musk, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also arrived in Israel and said his country would help rebuild kibbutz destroyed in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Egyptian, Qatari and US negotiators were engaged in negotiations for the extension of the truce amidst rising international pressure, that includes demonstrations the world-over, to start negotiations to end the conflict. Reports said an agreement could be reached on a two-day extension that would entail the release of 20 Israelis and 60 Palestinians.

The Israeli government has said it will immediately begin striking Gaza from Tuesday and continue the assault till all hostages are freed and Hamas is dismantled. The Israelis have said they could relent only if Hamas released 10 hostages daily in return for about 30 Palestinian prisoners.

The US said it had averted a potent hijack of an Israel-linked commercial ship by Yemen’s Houthi rebels while Palestinian health officials reported that despite the absence of hostilities, the death toll in Gaza had risen to 14,854, mainly due to the absence of adequate health facilities for the injured and the sick.

The pause has helped increase the shipment of fuel, food and medicines to Gaza but UN groups again said this was a fraction of the requirement. The pause also allowed the media to broadcast the extent of destruction in towns of Gaza.

(With inputs from Reuters)

