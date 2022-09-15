 Ceasefire holds between Armenia and Azerbaijan after two days of fighting killed 155 soldiers : The Tribune India

Ceasefire holds between Armenia and Azerbaijan after two days of fighting killed 155 soldiers

Ex-Soviet countries have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994

Ceasefire holds between Armenia and Azerbaijan after two days of fighting killed 155 soldiers

In this image taken from a YouTube footage released by Armenian Defence Ministry on September 13, 2022, shows Azerbaijanian servicemen crossing the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and approaching the Armenian positions. AP/PTI

Yerevan (Armenia), September 15

A ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan held Thursday following two days of fighting that killed 155 soldiers from both sides.

Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, said the truce brokered thanks to international mediation took effect at 8 pm on Wednesday. A previous ceasefire that Russia brokered Tuesday had quickly failed.

Armenia’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday that the situation on the border with Azerbaijan was quiet and no ceasefire violations were reported. There was no immediate comment from Azerbaijan’s government.

The ceasefire declaration followed two days of heavy fighting that marked the largest outbreak of hostilities between the two longtime adversaries in nearly two years.

Armenia and Azerbaijan traded blame for the shelling, with Armenian authorities accusing Baku of unprovoked aggression and Azerbaijani officials saying their country was responding to Armenian attacks.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Wednesday that 105 of his country’s soldiers had been killed since fighting erupted early Tuesday, while Azerbaijan said it lost 50.

The ex-Soviet countries have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

During a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan reclaimed broad swaths of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories held by Armenian forces. More than 6,700 people died in the fighting, which ended with a Russia-brokered peace agreement. Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers under the deal.

Pashinyan said his government has asked Russia for military support amid the latest fighting under a friendship treaty between the countries, and also requested assistance from the Moscow-dominated Collective Security Treaty Organization. He added that “we don’t see military intervention as the only possibility, because there are also political and diplomatic options.”

Yerevan’s plea for help has put the Kremlin in a precarious position as it has sought to maintain close relations with Armenia, which hosts a Russian military base, and also develop warm ties with energy-rich Azerbaijan.

On Wednesday, Pashinyan told lawmakers that Armenia is ready to recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in a future peace treaty, provided that it relinquishes control of areas in Armenia its forces have seized.

“We want to sign a document, for which many people will criticize and denounce us and call us traitors, and they may even decide to remove us from office, but we would be grateful if Armenia gets a lasting peace and security as a result of it,” Pashinyan said.

Some in the opposition saw the statement as a sign of Pashinyan’s readiness to cave in to Azerbaijani demands and recognise Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh. Thousands of angry protesters quickly descended on the government’s headquarters, accusing Pashinyan of treason and demanding he step down. Protests were also held in other Armenian cities. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Woman Sikh police officer speaks on fate of 40 Punjabi youths who tried to ‘intimidate’ Canadian cop on duty

2
Trending

8 years after marriage, woman finds out husband is a woman; files case of 'unnatural sex' and cheating

3
Trending

Ukrainian astronomers claim UFOs seen in skies above Kyiv

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 2 gangsters, part of first team to kill singer, nabbed

5
Nation

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways makes 58 RTO services online based on Aadhaar authentication

6
Nation

'Sex Tantra Camp' for Navratri cancelled in Pune after uproar

7
Punjab

More trouble for former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu as paddy bought more than total yield

8
Nation

Cheetahs from Namibia on their way to India; PM to release them in Kuno National Park on September 17

9
Nation

PM Modi welcomes cheetahs in India, says Project Cheetah is our endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation

10
Haryana

Built on panchayat land, Haryana Police demolish gangster Neeraj Faridpuriya's house

Don't Miss

View All
Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Top News

PM Modi launches National Logistics Policy, says it will addresses challenges related to transport sector, speed up last mile delivery

PM Modi unveils National Logistics Policy, aims to cut transport cost

Government is using technology to strengthen logistics secto...

Back in India after 7 decades; Plane carrying 8 cheetahs lands in Gwalior

PM Modi welcomes cheetahs in India, says Project Cheetah is our endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation

We will also have to give them some time to adjust, make Kun...

Clash over gurdwara control in Punjab's Faridkot leaves several injured; kirpans, sharp-edged weapons used

Clash over gurdwara control in Punjab's Faridkot leaves several injured; kirpans, sharp-edged weapons used

Rival groups are involved in a legal fight over the manageme...

China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist Pak-based 26/11 LeT handler Sajid Mir by UN

China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist Pakistan-based 26/11 LeT handler Sajid Mir by UN

Beijing put a hold on the proposal moved by the US and co-de...

Woman Sikh police officer speaks of fate of 40 Punjabi youths who tried to ‘intimidate’ Canadian cop on duty

Woman Sikh police officer speaks on fate of 40 Punjabi youths who tried to ‘intimidate’ Canadian cop on duty

Constable Sarbjit Sangha speaks in an interview to a Punjabi...


Cities

View All

Days after video of girl under drug influence goes viral, police conduct search operation in Amritsar locality

Days after video of girl under drug influence goes viral, police conduct search operation in Amritsar locality

15 dengue cases in Amritsar district so far

Civic body poll: Delimitation survey still incomplete in Amritsar

Contractors, masons protest shortage of building materials in Tarn Taran district

SGPC releases commemorative coins on Saka Sri Panja Sahib, Urdu booklets

Tempers flare over restoration of carcass disposal point in Maur

Tempers flare over restoration of carcass disposal point in Maur

Duped of Rs 4.6 cr, Bathinda farmers demand arhtiya’s arrest

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

Show-cause notice to Mohali Mayor for ‘conflict of interest’

Show-cause notice to Mohali Mayor for 'conflict of interest'

Loan App Fraud: Chinese handler, who set up shell firms, identified

Monopoly at GMSH, Chandigarh: Chemist 'doubled' shop size by merging passage

Kin of 64% Covid victims paid Rs 50K ex gratia in Chandigarh

Covid-19: 21 infected in Chandigarh

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Waqf Board case

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Waqf Board case

Delhi sees coolest September day in 10 years

Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested after ACB find Rs 12 lakh cash, gun in raid

Jamia Millia Islamia bans entry of Safoora Zargar, 2 other ex-students for ‘agitating’ on campus

BJP continuing with Operation Lotus to break AAP, Manish Sisodia says on Amanatullah Khan's arrest

Jalandhar civic body to now have 85 wards

Jalandhar civic body now to have 85 wards

Woman, 3 others booked for murder

Cane dues: Phagwara mill owners' property attached

Kartarpur municipal council in AAP's kitty

First swine flu death reported in Jalandhar district

Man tricked into downloading app for bill payment, loses ~8L

Ludhiana man tricked into downloading app for bill payment, loses Rs 8L

Contractors’ staff continue to charge fee at parking lots in Ludhiana, matter flagged to minister

Three more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

GLADA cracks whip on owners over commercial use of LIG flats

Ludhiana: Judicial custody for two in eatery brawl case

All accused in Patiala land scam acquitted

All accused in Patiala land scam acquitted

Mobiles found in Patiala jail, one held

Will ensure farmers earn profit from stubble: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

Workshop on open source software begins at Punjabi University

Protest against ethanol plant in Zira: Nabha residents back farm unions