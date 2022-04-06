Ceremonial welcome for Prez in Netherlands

- President Ram Nath Kovind reached Amsterdam on Monday in the final leg of his two-nation visit to the Netherlands and Turkmenistan
- The President on Tuesday was received by the Netherlands royals King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam and was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Dam Square.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal LIVE updates: AAP supremo to hold roadshow in Mandi; BJP braces up
The AAP supremo will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Ma...
Punjab Police detain PTC TV MD for questioning regarding FIR lodged by Miss Punjab contestant
She had alleged that she was locked up in a hotel room and t...
Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found on neighbour's terrace
A woman noticed the body on her terrace at around 5 am when ...