Challenges in Indo-Pacific can extend to Europe: Jaishankar

Meets counterparts from B’desh, S Korea & Czech Republic in Paris

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Foreign Minister of Czech Republic Jan Lipavský Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris. PTI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 22

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday welcomed France and the EU’s commitment to contribute to the security of the Indo-Pacific region as “distance is no insulation”.

In an address at the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific in Paris, Jaishankar said, “It is important to deal with the challenges in the region collectively. Believe me, distance is no insulation. The issues we confront in the Indo-Pacific will extend beyond, even to Europe.”

Describing the EU’s strategy as consistent with India’s vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, he felt greater power and stronger capabilities should lead to “responsibility and restraint” and ensure economics free of “coercion” and politics.

Jaishankar said the hosting of the forum at a time Europe was grappling with a serious crisis (in Ukraine) reflected the importance the EU attaches to its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

The minister also met his counterparts from Bangladesh, South Korea, the Czech Republic and the EU. “Good meeting with Bangladesh FM AK Abdul Momen. Appropriate that it should be on International Mother Language Day,” he tweeted. Jaishankar met Chung Eui-yong, his South Korean counterpart, during which they agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation. He also met his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky, New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta and the EU Commissioner for International Relationships Jutta Urpilainen.

