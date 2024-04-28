 Chants of ‘shame on you’ greet guests arriving for annual White House correspondents' dinner : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Chants of ‘shame on you’ greet guests arriving for annual White House correspondents' dinner

Chants of ‘shame on you’ greet guests arriving for annual White House correspondents' dinner

Criticism of Biden administration's support for Israel's 6-month-old military offensive in Gaza has spread through American college campuses, with students pitching encampments in effort to force their universities to divest from Israel

Chants of ‘shame on you’ greet guests arriving for annual White House correspondents' dinner

People demonstrate in support of Palestinians in Gaza, during a protest near the annual White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner in Washington, US, April 27, 2024. Reuters



AP

Washington, April 28

An election-year roast of President Joe Biden before journalists, celebrities and politicians at the annual White House correspondents' dinner Saturday butted up against growing public discord over the Israel-Hamas war, with large protests outside the event condemning both Biden's handling of the conflict and the Western news' media coverage of it.

In previous years, Biden, like most of his predecessors, has used the glitzy annual White House Correspondents' Association gala to needle media coverage of his administration and jab at political rivals, notably Republican rival Donald Trump.

With hundreds of protesters rallying against the war in Gaza outside the event and concerns over the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the perils for journalists covering the conflict, the war hung over this year's event.

“Shame on you!” protesters draped in the traditional Palestinian keffiyeh cloth shouted, running after men in tuxedos and suits and women in long dresses who were holding clutch purses, as guests and other participants hurried inside.

Chants accused US journalists of undercovering the war and misrepresenting it. “Western media we see you, and all the horrors that you hide,” crowds chanted at one point.

Other protesters lay sprawled motionless on the pavement, next to mock-ups of flak vests with “press” insignia.

Ralliers cried “Free, free Palestine.” They cheered when at one point someone inside the Washington Hilton — where the dinner has been held for decades — unfurled a Palestinian flag from a top-floor hotel window.

Criticism of the Biden administration's support for Israel's 6-month-old military offensive in Gaza has spread through American college campuses, with students pitching encampments in an effort to force their universities to divest from Israel. Counter protests back Israel's offensive and complain of antisemitism.

Biden's speech before an expected crowd of nearly 3,000 people was being followed by entertainer Colin Jost from “Saturday Night Live.”

There will also likely be a spotlight on the many journalists detained and otherwise persecuted around the globe for doing their jobs, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been imprisoned in Russia since March 2023.

Law enforcement, including the Secret Service, have instituted extra street closures and other measures to ensure what Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said would be the “highest levels of safety and security for attendees.”

The agency was working with Washington police to protect demonstrators' right to assemble, Guglielmi said. However, “we will remain intolerant to any violent or destructive behavior.”

Protest organizers said they wanted to bring attention to the high numbers of Palestinian and other Arab journalists killed by Israel's military since the war began in October.

More than two dozen journalists in Gaza wrote a letter last week calling on their colleagues in Washington to boycott the dinner altogether.

“The toll exacted on us for merely fulfilling our journalistic duties is staggering," the letter states. “We are subjected to detentions, interrogations, and torture by the Israeli military, all for the crime' of journalistic integrity.”

One organizer complained that the White House Correspondents' Association — which represents the hundreds of journalists who cover the president — largely has been silent since the first weeks of the war about the killings of Palestinian journalists. WHCA did not respond to request for comment.

According to a preliminary investigation released Friday by the Committee to Protect Journalists, nearly 100 journalists have been killed covering the war in Gaza. Israel has defended its actions, saying it has been targeting militants.

“Since the Israel-Gaza war began, journalists have been paying the highest price— their lives—to defend our right to the truth. Each time a journalist dies or is injured, we lose a fragment of that truth,” CPJ Program Director Carlos Martínez de la Serna said in a statement.

Sandra Tamari, executive director of Adalah Justice Project, a US-based Palestinian advocacy group that helped organize the letter from journalists in Gaza, said “it is shameful for the media to dine and laugh with President Biden while he enables the Israeli devastation and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza.”

In addition, Adalah Justice Project started an email campaign targeting 12 media executives at various news outlets — including The Associated Press — expected to attend the dinner who previously signed onto a letter calling for the protection of journalists in Gaza.

“How can you still go when your colleagues in Gaza asked you not to?" a demonstrator asked guests heading in. "You are complicit.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel #Joe Biden #United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

3 Indian women killed in US as overspeeding SUV goes airborne, crashes into trees

2
Delhi

‘Classic case of ruling party misusing ED to crush biggest political opponent’, Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court

3
Delhi

Supreme Court ‘shocked’ as Delhi fails to process 3,000 tonnes municipal solid waste every day

4
IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans eye collective improvement against refreshed RCB

5
India

Mamata Banerjee slips and falls while boarding helicopter in Paschim Bardhaman’s Durgapur

6
Uttarakhand

Massive forest fires rage in Uttarakhand's Nainital; IAF called in

7
Features

Maze around Chamkila: Musician-scholar Madan Gopal Singh dwells on the unsettling questions that emerge from the biopic

8
Punjab

BJP candidate Babbu runs into wall of protesting farmers

9
World

China launches first of the 8 Hangor-class submarines built for Pakistan

10
Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill sends heartfelt wedding wishes to Arti Singh via video call

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

India upset Olympic champions South Korea to bag gold in archery World Cup

Indian men's team upsets Olympic champions South Korea to bag historic gold in Archery World Cup after 14 years

This is Indian men's recurve team's maiden triumph over the ...

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns

In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely...

Lok Sabha election: Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib constituency

Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib

With this announcement, the SAD has fielded party candidates...

Mumbai SIT detains actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting app case

Mumbai police arrest actor Sahil Khan in Mahadev betting app case

The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...

Jalandhar Police arrest operative of Vicky Gounder gang, recover 3 weapons

Jalandhar Police arrest operative of Vicky Gounder gang, recover 3 weapons

Police have registered a case and initiated investigation


Cities

View All

2.56 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar district markets

2.56 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar district markets

Gold ornaments, cash stolen from jewellery shop; 1 booked

Teenage girl raped, murdered; 6 booked

Lawyer duped of Rs 10 lakh accuses police of inaction

Slain Hindu leader Sudhir Suri’s brother booked

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Nominees take digital route to strike rapport with voters

Chandigarh wait for powered-up electric vehicle stations gets longer

Chandigarh wait for powered-up electric vehicle stations gets longer

9.3mm rain in Chandigarh, mercury falls 3.5°C

70-year-old Panchkula man scammed, loses Rs 43.11 lakh

Will hold monthly meeting with MHA to resolve issues: Sanjay Tandon

Youth Congress leader Jitender Kumar Toti joins BJP along with 100 supporters

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns

Cab driver, 2 others injured as speeding Jaguar hits 3 vehicles in Delhi

Capital’s waste management failure stuns Supreme Court

Kejriwal’s wife Sunita holds inaugural poll roadshow

Teen stalker shoots girl’s mother in Jahangirpuri of Delhi

Jalandhar Police arrest operative of Vicky Gounder gang, recover 3 weapons

Jalandhar Police arrest operative of Vicky Gounder gang, recover 3 weapons

Jalandhar: Traders, vendors issued notices during anti-encroachment drive

Illegal mining: DC forms 5-member team

After Delhi High Court observations, BJP seeks Kejri’s resignation

Teen shows the way in Sultanpur Lodhi schools

Ludhiana: Over 1,200 schools undertake safety of pupils travelling in buses

Ludhiana: Over 1,200 schools undertake safety of pupils travelling in buses

Contractor’s staff ‘overcharging’ visitors at bus stand parking lot in Ludhiana

Machines worth lakhs of rupees gutted as fire breaks out in shop in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civil Hospital: 37 employees found absent during surprise checking

Announce paddy sowing schedule to make arrangements, govt urged

Patiala: Prize distribution at Govt College of Commerce

Patiala: Prize distribution at Govt College of Commerce

Not paid for six months, college staff hold protest

Modern School win medals in football, basketball tourneys