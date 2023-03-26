Charles honours Queen Elizabeth’s pallbearers

London: Britain’s King Charles III on Saturday recognised in a special Demise honours list the eight pallbearers who carried the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at her funeral last year. The British soldiers, who were selected to be pallbearers from the King’s Company of 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards — known as the Queen’s Company previously — have been awarded the silver Royal Victorian Medal. PTI

PIO reappointed to Florida varsity trustees board

Washington: A prominent Indian American businessman and community leader was on Friday reappointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to the board of trustees of the prestigious University of Florida. “Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Digvijay “Danny” Gaekwad to the University of Central Florida Board of Trustees,” the Governor’s office said in a statement. PTI

Turkish Prez Erdogan thanks Putin for grain deal

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said on Saturday. Erdogan thanked Putin for his “positive attitude” in extending the Black Sea grain deal and expressed his “understanding of the Russian side’s principled position to achieve the full implementation of the second part of the agreement, removing barriers for Russia’s agricultural products,” the Kremlin said. Reuters

Tornado rips through Mississippi, 13 killed

Fork: A powerful tornado tore through rural Mississippi and Alabama on Friday night, killing at least 13 persons, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather that produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states and prompted authorities to warn some in its path that they were in a “life-threatening situation”. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado caused damage about 60 miles northeast of Jackson, Mississippi. AP