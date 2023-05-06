 Charles to be crowned King in thousand-year-old Coronation ceremony : The Tribune India

Charles to be crowned King in thousand-year-old Coronation ceremony

Charles to be crowned King in thousand-year-old Coronation ceremony

Britains King Charles meets well-wishers during a walkabout on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace ahead of his and Camilla, Queen Consorts coronation, in London, Britain, May 5. Reuters



PTI

London, May 6

Charles will be crowned the King of the United Kingdom amid spectacular pomp and pageantry at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday in a solemn religious ceremony that dates back almost a thousand years.

Westminster Abbey has been the site of every British Coronation since that of William The Conqueror in 1066 and King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, will follow in the footsteps of this grand tradition in a service themed “Called to Serve”.

The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby, with faith leaders and representatives of the Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist and Jewish communities processing through the Abbey ahead of the service.

“In the Abbey where monarchs have been crowned for almost a thousand years, representatives of every faith will play a central role for the first time,” said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on the eve of the Coronation.

As the country's first Hindu head of government, the 42-year-old will read from the biblical book Colossians 1:9-17 – a passage chosen by the Archbishop to reflect the theme of service to others.

Following a regal procession riding in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach bearing a gilded crown, the King and Queen will make their way to the Abbey from Buckingham Palace, accompanied by military personnel on foot and on horseback.

The streets of central London will be lined with thousands of well-wishers waving flags, alongside some groups of protesters who campaign for the abolition of the monarchy and have organised #NotMyKing protests at Trafalgar Square.

Once at the Abbey, the King will be greeted by a congregation of around 2,200 – made up of heads of state and government, worldwide royalty as well as community champions.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr Sudeep Dhankhar are representing India on the historic occasion and will be seated alongside other Commonwealth Heads of State.

“The crowning of the Sovereign is an ancient ceremony, rich in religious significance, history and pageantry. The service is deeply sacred and traditional while reflecting the monarch's role today and looking towards the future,” the palace said.

The King and Queen will arrive at the Chairs of Estate in the Coronation Theatre and will have a personal moment of silent prayer, as did his late mother Queen Elizabeth II during her Coronation in 1953.

The religious ceremony will be made up of five key stages: the Recognition; the Oath; the Anointing; the Investiture and Crowning; and the Enthronement and Homage.

“The Imperial State Crown, or Crown of State, is the crown the monarch exchanges for St. Edward's Crown at the end of the Coronation Service. The Imperial State Crown is also used on ceremonial occasions, such as the State Opening of Parliament,” the palace said.

Queen Camilla will wear Queen Mary's crown, which was designed for the coronation of June 1911 when it contained three large diamonds, including the controversial Kohinoor which was later replaced by crystal replicas.

The modern version designed for 75-year-old Camilla is minus the Kohinoor and made of a silver frame, lined with gold, and set with 2,200 diamonds, mainly brilliant-cut with some rose-cut.

While she will be “anointed” with holy oil in full public view, Charles will be anointed behind a cloth screen depicting a central design of a tree with branches filled with 56 leaves representing the Commonwealth of nations – including one of the leaves dedicated to India.

The holy Chrism oil consecrated at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem will be symbolically touched on the monarch's head, chest and hands as part of the religious ceremony.

Among others of Indian heritage in the gathering will be Bansari Ruparelia, a British Empire Medal (BEM) winner in recognition of her services to the community.

“Working on a volunteer basis, she provides support and care to people experiencing social isolation, an issue which she believes has become more widely acknowledged and recognised in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the palace said.

Another BEM winner, British Indian chef Manju Malhi, will join the likes of Sourabh Phadke, a graduate of the Prince's Foundation – set up in Dumfries House, Scotland, by Charles as the Prince of Wales with a vision to provide holistic solutions to challenges facing the world. Gulfsha, winner of the Prince's Trust Global Award and Indian-origin Jay Patel of Prince's Trust Canada are also among the selected invitees.

The two-hour-long ceremony at the Abbey will conclude with the chiming of Abbey bells and the newly crowned King and Queen making their way to another waiting horse-drawn historic Gold State Coach. Last seen during the Pageant of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in June 2022 and used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831.

#England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked following landslide in Himachal's Mandi

2
Delhi

YouTuber Agastay Chauhan dies in horrific bike crash while trying to reach 300 kmph speed

3
Chandigarh

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie-detector test in 'molestation' case

4
Nation

Do not use terrorism for diplomatic point-scoring: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

5
Diaspora

'Sydney temple defaced with anti-India graffiti'

6
Punjab

Scheduled castes panel issues notice to Punjab govt over allegations of sexual misconduct against minister

7
Sports

Let them fight their battle, hopefully it will be resolved: Sourav Ganguly on wrestlers’ protest

8
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launch 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab

9
Delhi

Hang me the day you find my involvement in corruption of single paisa: Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi

10
Nation

Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism: Jaishankar

Don't Miss

View All
Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman
Punjab

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman

Rapper Wayne shoots song at Moosewala’s village in Mansa
Punjab

Rapper Wayne shoots song at Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa

Yuvraj Singh’s funny take on spat between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli; ‘advises’ soft drink company to sign them for its ‘thand rakh’ campaign
Trending

Yuvraj Singh 'advises' soft drink company to sign Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli for its 'thand rakh' campaign

City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Rain forecast for Sunday
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rain forecast for Sunday

Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Top News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Rajouri on Saturday

Rajnath Singh to visit Rajouri today; to be briefed on operation under way in Kandi forest area

5 soldiers were killed in an explosion triggered by terroris...

Fresh firefight begins in J-K’s Rajouri

Terrorist killed in operation in J-K's Rajouri: Army

Arms and ammunition seized

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J-K

Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J-K

An ALH Dhruv with three people on board crashed following a ...

CRPF asks Manipur-origin personnel on leave to ‘immediately’ report to nearest base with family after commando shot dead

CRPF asks Manipur-origin personnel on leave to 'immediately' report to nearest base after commando shot dead


Cities

View All

PIDB set to invite fresh bids for Urban Estate convention centre

PIDB set to invite fresh bids for Urban Estate convention centre

Residents of Sultanwind Road localities complain of contaminated water supply

Gang of robbers busted, 1 held

4th accused held in firing case

Slain Suri’s brother alleges gunshots fired at him, police say matter under investigation

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

FIR registered over ‘favour’ granted to GMSH chemist

FIR registered over ‘favour’ granted to GMSH chemist

MRI, CT machines on the blink at PGI Emergency; patients peeved

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

2 illegal rehab centres raided in P’kula, 37 inmates rescued

Two women among 4 held for snatching chain

Teen stabbed to death near Sarai Kale Khan

Teen stabbed to death near Sarai Kale Khan

Cyber criminals posing as Army men arrested

Rs 1,086 crore dues pending, over 100 unsold flats sealed in Noida

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: People with disabilities, elderly cast vote from home

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: People with disabilities, elderly cast vote from home

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Don’t want promises, need safety

Jalandhar bypoll: Sushil Kumar Rinku a traitor, voters will teach him lesson, says Navjot Sidhu

Book Punjab minister involved in viral video under POCSO Act: Partap Singh Bajwa

Bibi Jagir Kaur: Release 'Bandi Singhs'

Plumes of dust irk commuters

Plumes of dust irk commuters

Illegal connections at shelters choke sewer lines in ‘India’s Manchester’ Ludhiana

Giaspura tragedy: NGT probe panel to meet on May 8

Policewoman suspended for wrongly indicting shopkeeper

‘Illegal’ constructions go unchecked in Zone D areas: PAC to MC chief

Medical college empanelled for cochlear implant surgery

Medical college empanelled for cochlear implant surgery

Rs 7 cr sanitary pad scam: Patiala-based firm under scanner

People above 40 vulnerable to heart diseases: Interventional cardiologist

Punjabi blogging need of hour, says varsity Vice-Chancellor

Over 500 students take part in inter-polytechnic tech fest