‘Cheaters don’t like getting caught’: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about Donald Trump conviction on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Washington, June 5
Vice President Kamala Harris spent part of a Tuesday episode of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ rehashing how she found out about former President Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts in his criminal hush money trial.
She deflected a light-hearted question from Kimmel about whether the people she watched the verdict with were “pretending to not be happy” when the conviction was announced. Harris instead spoke of the six-week deliberations and the 12-person jury, before adding “the reality is, cheaters don’t like getting caught”.
Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was convicted on all counts related to a scheme during his 2016 presidential campaign to pay off porn actor Stormy Daniels, who said the two had sex. The former president slammed the verdict as politically motivated, and has blamed it on President Joe Biden — while seeking to make himself a political martyr in the eyes of supporters, suggesting that if this could happen to him, similar things might befall them.
Harris’ comments came a day after Biden tore into his predecessor and likely opponent in November’s election for sowing doubt in the judicial process.
“It’s reckless and dangerous and downright irresponsible for anyone to say that it’s rigged just because you don’t like the verdict,” Biden said at a fundraiser in Greenwich in Connecticut on Monday night.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Donald Trump #Kamala Harris #United States of America USA #Washington
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on same plane to Delhi as NDA, INDIA plan next move
BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes...
Will propose and support Modi for PM: JD(U) ends suspense ahead of NDA meet today
The TDP had also pledged support for PM Modi on Tuesday
What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory
Of 5 Punjab Cabinet ministers, only one registers victory; s...
We are in NDA, asserts TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu ahead of Delhi meeting
Janasena party's chief Pawan Kalyan will also be attending t...
What US said about reports of external influence over Indian elections by western powers
Expects close partnership between US and India to continue