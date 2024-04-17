 Chicago woman pleads guilty, gets 50 years for cutting child from victim's womb : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Chicago woman pleads guilty, gets 50 years for cutting child from victim's womb

Chicago woman pleads guilty, gets 50 years for cutting child from victim's womb

The child died about two months later

Chicago woman pleads guilty, gets 50 years for cutting child from victim's womb

Photo for representation only.



Chicago, April 17

A Chicago woman accused of luring a pregnant teenager to her home and cutting her baby from her womb with a butcher knife nearly five years ago pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Clarisa Figueroa, 51, seated in a wheelchair and wearing a bright yellow jumpsuit, did not provide a statement but answered “Yes” when Cook County Judge Peggy Chiampas asked her if she understood she would need to serve the entire sentence and would not receive early release on parole, news outlets reported.

Prosecutors have said Figueroa strangled 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez with a cable on April 23, 2019, after luring the teenager to her home with the promise of free clothing for her unborn child. Ochoa-Lopez was nine months pregnant. Figueroa then called 911, saying she given birth and the child was not breathing.

The child died about two months later.

Yovanny Lopez, the victim's husband and the father of the child, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, described how the tragedy affected him and the couple's older child, Joshua., who he said “has lost his mother forever.” “The memory of my infant son's last breath in my arms is complete agony,” he said in a statement read in Spanish and English in the courtroom. "... God's justice will be served upon you the day you die.” Authorities say not long after Clarisa Figueroa's adult son died of natural causes, she told her family she was pregnant. They say she plotted for months to acquire a newborn, and that she posted an ultrasound and photos of a room decorated for a baby on her Facebook page. In March 2019, she and Ochoa-Lopez connected on a Facebook page for pregnant women Detectives investigating Ochoa-Lopez' disappearance learned that she had gone to the defendant's home. Two weeks after her disappearance, police found her car parked nearby and were told by Desiree Figueroa, Clarisa's daughter, that her mother recently had given birth.

DNA tests later determined the child was not Clarisa Figueroa's.

Ochoa-Lopez's body was found in a garbage can outside the Figueroa home.

Clarisa Figueroa tricked her boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, into believing he was the father, police and prosecutors said.

Bobak cleaned up the crime scene and was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty last year to obstruction of justice.

Desiree Figueroa, 29, pleaded guilty to murder in January for helping her mother and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. She had agreed to testify against her mother. AP

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda

2
India Patanjali advertisements case

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

3
Punjab

AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur

4
Haryana

Lok Sabha poll: Former Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala’s mother Naina Chautala, singer Fazilpuria in JJP’s 1st list of candidates

5
India

IAF’s older surviving fighter pilot, Squadron Leader Dalip Singh Majithia, dies at 103

6
Delhi

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

7
India

1,016 candidates clear UPSC exam, Aditya Srivastava secures top rank

8
Haryana

Rohtak’s Pragati Verma secures 355th rank in UPSC exam

9
India

Explainer: Move over El Niño, La Niña is coming, weather-wise, what to expect

10
Punjab

Punjab Police crack Nangal VHP leader murder case, arrest 2 terror operatives

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

PM Modi is champion of corruption: Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi is champion of corruption: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi alleges electoral bonds scheme is the biggest '...

ED arrests four more persons in money laundering case against Hemant Soren

ED arrests four more persons in money laundering case against Hemant Soren

With these arrests, the total number of people taken into cu...

US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark

US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark

In an interview, Rajnath Singh said if Pakistan's intention ...

List steps taken to curb lynching, cow vigilantism: Supreme Court to state govts

List steps taken to curb lynching, cow vigilantism: Supreme Court to state govts

‘Habibi welcome to Dubai’: Singer Rahul Vaidya stranded in knee-deep water shares video as heavy rain lashed UAE

‘Habibi welcome to Dubai’: Singer Rahul Vaidya stranded in knee-deep water shares video as heavy rain lashed UAE


Cities

View All

Burning of waste heaps goes on unabated in Amritsar

Burning of waste heaps goes on unabated in Amritsar

Amritsar MC razes illegal colony near Central Jail

Amritsar: After getting Congress ticket, Gurjeet Singh Aujla gets a rousing welcome on arrival from Delhi

Jallianwala anniversary: ‘British feared repeat of 1857 mutiny’

Drugs seized from peddlers destroyed

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

Being farmer, will raise their issues in Parliament: Gurmeet Singh Khuddian

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Fire alarm: Tagore Theatre not fire-safe

Fire alarm: Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre not fire-safe

Congress trouble far from over, more leaders quit posts

Chandigarh: Education Dept to crack down on unsafe vehicles ferrying schoolchildren

Poll promise of free treatment special gift for elderly: BJP Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon

BJP manifesto’s focus on youth, poor, farmers: Jitender Pal Malhotra

L-G pens open letter to CM, slams govt over water crisis

L-G pens open letter to CM, slams govt over water crisis

Delhi cop shot dead by man before he kills self

Delhi records minimum temperature of 20.8 deg C, strong surface winds likely during day

Kejriwal playing ‘victim card’: LoP

Four get life term for killing cop in 2012

Youth’s murder case cracked, 3 held in Jalandhar

Youth’s murder case cracked, 3 held in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: PCS officer Dr Gurleen 30th in UPSC exams

6 hurt as tipper, car collide head-on

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP puts speculations to rest, fields Anita Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur

Vijay Sampla may quit BJP; removes ‘Modi ka parivar’ from his ‘X’ account

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ashok Parashar Pappi is AAP candidate from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ashok Parashar Pappi is AAP candidate from Ludhiana

Emergency ward continues to grapple with staff crunch, inadequate infrastructure at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Just 1% of wheat crop on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana DC conducts surprise inspection at mandi, issues notice to officials

Widow raped in lawyer’s cabin, man arrested

Police step up security around walled city for Navratri festival

Police step up security around walled city for Navratri festival

46,793 MT wheat arrives in Patiala

Balraj Sahni memorial lecture held

Hotels offer discount to voters

Patiala lad ranked 340th