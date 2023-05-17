Child dead, 23 people missing after hippopotamus capsizes canoe on river in Malawi

Blantyre (Malawi), May 17
A one-year-old child died and 23 people were missing and feared dead after a hippopotamus charged into and capsized a canoe on a river in southern Malawi, authorities said on Tuesday.
The long wooden canoe was carrying 37 people across the Shire river on their way to neighbouring Mozambique when it was hit by the hippo in Nsanje district on Monday.
Malawian police rescued 13 with the help of World Food Programme personnel who were working in the area and provided boats for the rescue operation, Nsanje District Police Commissioner Dominic Mwandira said.
The people were feared dead because the search had been going on for more than 24 hours, police spokesperson Agnes Zalakoma said.
Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera sent Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia to the scene. She said locals told her hippos often caused problems in the area and they wanted authorities to relocate some of the animals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka CM decision: Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi
The meeting comes a day after Siddaramaiah meets Congress pr...
NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus
The NIA is conducting searches in 12 districts of Punjab
Australia Quad summit cancelled as Biden to head back from Japan to address US debt limit deadlock
There is no word from Delhi yet whether PM Narendra Modi wil...
Joe Biden to meet Narendra Modi on sidelines of G7 summit in Japan
A White House briefing on the G7 trip says
BSF seizes 15 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector
Packets suspected to contain heroin