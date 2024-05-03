Chilling video shows Kazakhstani politician 'beating his wife to death'

Chandigarh, May 3
A court in Kazakhstan has been shown a horrific CCTV footage of former economy minister Kuandyk Bishimbayev beating his wife Saltanat Nukenova to death.
The former politician was seen beating his wife in an eight-hour attack, which was caught on CCTV.
This has sparked an outrage in Kazakhstan.
The video shows Bishimbayev dragging his wife by her hair and then punching and kicking her at a family restaurant in November last year.
The 31-year-old Saltanat Nukenova allegedly died hours later.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM's residence to public
A Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta ...
Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada
Two of the victims, a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woma...
Pilot injured as helicopter on its way to pick Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maharashtra's Raigad
The chopper was scheduled to pick Sushma Andhare for a publi...
Excise ‘scam’: Delhi High Court issues notices to CBI, ED on Manish Sisodia’s pleas for bail
The court posts the matter for May 8
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli; Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...