Chilling video shows Kazakhstani politician 'beating his wife to death'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 3

A court in Kazakhstan has been shown a horrific CCTV footage of former economy minister Kuandyk Bishimbayev beating his wife Saltanat Nukenova to death.

The former politician was seen beating his wife in an eight-hour attack, which was caught on CCTV.

This has sparked an outrage in Kazakhstan.

The video shows Bishimbayev dragging his wife by her hair and then punching and kicking her at a family restaurant in November last year.

The 31-year-old Saltanat Nukenova allegedly died hours later.

