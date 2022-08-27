‘China alone expanding nuke arsenal’

Beijing, August 26
China is the only nation that is expanding its nuclear arsenal and this buildup poses a threat to the stability of the region, US Indo-Pacific Commander, Admiral John Aquilino said.
According to a Canada-based think tank, International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), the US Indo-Pacific Commander made the remark at a press conference in Indonesia, where he disclosed that China had "300 nuclear silos going in". He warned that China's growing nuclear arsenal threatens the Indo-Pacific region's stability, with Beijing pursuing "the largest military buildup in history" since World War II. He said: "If you'd like to talk about nuclear weapons and the concern for a nuclear arms race, all you have to do is look into the People's Republic of China." Aquilino made the remarks following China's opposition to Australia, UK, and US defence pact.
