 China and Russia are increasing their military collaboration, Japan’s foreign minister warns : The Tribune India

China and Russia are increasing their military collaboration, Japan’s foreign minister warns

Japan firmly backs Ukraine in the war but China says it remains neutral while declaring a 'no limits' relationship with Moscow and blaming the U.S. and NATO for provoking the conflict

China and Russia are increasing their military collaboration, Japan’s foreign minister warns

Swedens Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell Fontelles receive Japans Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi for an EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in connection to an informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Marsta outside Stockholm, Sweden May 13, 2023. Reuters



Stockholm, May 13

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed concern Saturday about Russian and Chinese military cooperation in Asia and said the security situation in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region was indivisible since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting of European and Indo-Pacific foreign ministers in Sweden, Hayashi said Russia’s war in Ukraine had “shaken the very foundation of the international order” and must face a united response by the international community.

“Otherwise, similar challenges will arise in other regions and the existing order which has underpinned our peace and prosperity could be fundamentally overturned,” Hayashi said.

Japan firmly backs Ukraine in the war but China says it remains neutral while declaring a “no limits” relationship with Moscow and blaming the U.S. and NATO for provoking the conflict. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in March at the same time as Chinese President Xi Jinping met Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Hayashi accused Beijing of “continuing and intensifying its unilateral attempts” to change the status quo in the East and South China seas by force and increasing its military activities around Taiwan.

“In addition, China and Russia are strengthening their military collaboration, including joint flights of their bombers and joint naval exercises in the vicinity of Japan,” Hayahshi said.

China, which claims most of the South China Sea as well as Japanese-held islands in the East China Sea, says it has the right to defend its sovereignty and development interests.

Hayashi also warned that North Korea was “escalating provocations” in the region by conducting ballistic missile launches “with a frequency and in a manner that are unprecedented.” He joined dozens of ministers from the European Union and the Indo-Pacific region for the meeting just north of the Swedish capital. China was not invited to the talks.

“Since the aggression of Russia to Ukraine, the security situation here in Europe and the security situation in the Pacific are not separable. So this is very important and this is very meaningful that the European ministers and also the ministers from the Pacific area are jointly discussing about those issues here in Stockholm,” Hayashi told reporters as he arrived.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar said the whole world was affected by the war in Ukraine, adding to global challenges such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all try and address it in our own different ways,” she said. “I think a lesson a country like Pakistan has learned is that percolation of conflict is never the answer; that we want an end to hostilities, an end to conflict, so people can go back to building lives rather than destroying more lives.” AP

 

 

#China #Europe #Japan #Russia #Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll result: AAP's Sushil Rinku wins; state Congress chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

2
Nation

Karnataka election results: Congress wins big; BJP concedes defeat

3
Patiala

Permanent residency abroad, Punjabi University prof suspended

4
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

5
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Suspects were in touch with foreign handlers, says FIR

6
Chandigarh

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

7
Punjab

After Sangrur debacle, AAP re-enters Lok Sabha from Punjab with Jalandhar win

8
Ludhiana

Come June, drive smooth, fast on busiest inner city grid

9
Nation

Sameer Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case, booked by CBI

10
Jalandhar

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: From councillor to MLA to MP

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

‘BJP Mukt Dakshin Bharat’: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hits out at BJP after Karnataka win

‘BJP Mukt Dakshin Bharat’: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hits out at BJP after Karnataka win

‘After 35 years, we got such a landslide victory; this we sh...

Karnataka Assembly polls: Congress crosses 113-seat majority mark required to form government; PM Modi offers best wishes

Karnataka poll results: Congress makes a stunning comeback, ousts BJP from its lone southern citadel; CLP meeting on Sunday

Congress 136 | BJP 65 | JD(S) 19 | Others 4

AAP’s Rinku wins Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection by 58,691 votes

AAP’s Rinku wins Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection by 58,691 votes

Leads in 7 of 9 Assembly seats, 2 choose BJP | Becomes AAP’s...

Karnataka polls: 'Nafrat ka bazaar' closed down, 'mohabbat ki dukaanein' opened, says Rahul

'Nafrat ka bazaar' closed down, 'mohabbat ki dukaanein' opened, says Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka result

Addresses a press conference after Congress’s good showing i...

‘Everything I prayed for…’: Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra get engaged at private ceremony in Delhi, share striking pictures

‘Everything I prayed for': Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra get engaged at private ceremony in Delhi, share striking pictures

Their ceremony was attended by many dignitaries, including D...


Cities

View All

Blast suspects were in touch with foreign handlers: FIR

Amritsar blasts: Suspects were in touch with foreign handlers, says FIR

Class XII CBSE results: Arshdeep Singh, Kashvi Aggarwal come first in Amritsar district with 98.8%

5.5 kg heroin hidden in brooms seized at Attari

Class X results: Jaspreet Kaur, Kushi Arora joint toppers

Irrigation Department working on reviving closed canal systems in Amritsar

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE X RESULT: Panchkula’s Asees Jot Singh bags Class X top spot

IAF to develop Kevlar safety screens for gunners on Dhruv helicopters

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Tricity Toppers: Students pass with flying colours

Two Class 12 students die by suicide in Delhi after CBSE results

Two Class 12 students die by suicide in Delhi after CBSE results

242 govt schools in Delhi see100% pass percentage

Delhi Police bust 3 extortion rackets linked to Bishnoi, Brar

Chargesheet filed in Nikki murder case

AAP Sushil Rinku Rinku's success story from councillor to MLA to MP

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: From councillor to MLA to MP

Jalandhar bypoll result: Impressive show by BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Girls take the lead in CBSE results

Jalandhar bypoll result: AAP's Sushil Rinku wins; state Congress chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

Anshya scores 99.8% in Class X

Jasreen tops district with 99.2%

Jasreen tops district with 99.2%

Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class X exams

82-year-old man dies of Covid-19

Come June, drive smooth, fast on busiest inner city grid

GLADA demolishes eight illegal colonies

Permanent residency abroad, university prof suspended

Permanent residency abroad, Punjabi University prof suspended

Thapar Engineering student found dead in hostel

Cbse XII results: Mehak Sharma shines with 97.2% in commerce

CBSE X results: Simrandeep Kaur from Scholar Fields excels with 99%

Fateh march welcomed at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib