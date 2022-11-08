China apprised of new norms for returning Indian medical students

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 7

India has informed China of the strict regulations issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for Indian students studying in its medical colleges.

The students must obtain permission to practice in India and the authorities in China “should ensure” that the students comply with the new rules, said an advisory from the Indian Embassy in Beijing.

In September, the embassy had issued a detailed advisory for prospective Indian students cautioning them of pitfalls, including poor pass percentage, mandatory learning of Putonghua, and stringent norms to qualify to practice in India.

After over two years of Covid restrictions and with China beginning to issue student-visas, the embassy on Monday said it has requested the Chinese authorities and medical colleges to ensure that all Indian students coming to China for clinical medicine programmes are educated, trained, and facilitated so that they can fulfil the requirements of the NMC.

“Any student, who joins a clinical medicine programme in China after November 2021, fails to obtain a licence to practise as a medical doctor in China, will be rendered ineligible to appear for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination,” the embassy said.

The students and their parents are requested to go through the Gazette notification dated November 18, 2021, by the NMC, it said.