China battles fresh outbreak

Taipei, March 14

China has banned most people from leaving a Covid-hit northeastern province and mobilised military reservists on Monday as the fast-spreading Omicron variant fuels the country’s biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

The National Health Commission reported 1,337 locally transmitted cases in the past 24-hours, including 895 in the industrial province of Jilin. A government notice said police permission would be required for people to leave the area or travel from one city to another.

Beijing had six new cases and Shanghai 41. — AP

Obama tests +ve