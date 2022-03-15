China battles fresh outbreak

Taipei, March 14
China has banned most people from leaving a Covid-hit northeastern province and mobilised military reservists on Monday as the fast-spreading Omicron variant fuels the country’s biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago.
The National Health Commission reported 1,337 locally transmitted cases in the past 24-hours, including 895 in the industrial province of Jilin. A government notice said police permission would be required for people to leave the area or travel from one city to another.
Beijing had six new cases and Shanghai 41. — AP
Obama tests +ve
- Washington: Former US President Barack Obama has tested positive for Covid while his wife, Michelle, has tested negative.
- “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.” Obama said on Twitter on Sunday and encouraged more Americans to get vaccinated against the virus, despite the declining infection rate.
- There were roughly 35,000 infections on average over the past week, down sharply from mid-January when that average was closer to 8,00,000. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
A convoy of 160 civilian cars leaves the encircled port city...
No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US
India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...
Militant killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama
Acting on a specific input about the presence of militants i...
India logs 2,568 new Covid infections, 97 more deaths
Covid recovery rate improves to 98.72 per cent
Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal on March 31
The candidates can file nominations to the Returning Officer...