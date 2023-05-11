China becoming systemic rival: Berlin

Paris, May 10

Germany’s Foreign Minister described China on Wednesday as increasingly becoming a “systemic rival” on the world stage, and urged Beijing to call out Russia as the aggressor in the war in Ukraine.

Reduce risks EU should reduce risks in its ties with China as Beijing is becoming increasingly assertive. Smart de-risking is the way forward. Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany

With China’s top diplomat touring Europe this week, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called on China to push for peace in Ukraine. But Baerbock and Colonna also said it was time for Europe to decrease its dependency on China.

Baerbock said Germany wants to work in partnership with China “everywhere it’s possible” but that it would be naive to ignore the risk of ending up in a position of reliance, including on security issues.

“One needs to recognise that we are competitors and, sadly, increasingly also systemic rivals,” she said. Baerbock said Europe’s stance toward China should be “not decoupling, but de-risking, because it’s about our security and freedom, too.” Germany is currently adjusting its policy toward China, with some in the three-party coalition government pushing for a tougher line. — AP