China blocks proposal at UN to blacklist Pak-based LeT terrorist and 26/11 accused Sajid Mir

United Nations, June 20
China on Tuesday blocked a proposal by India and the US at the United Nations to designate Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Mir, wanted for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, as a global terrorist.
Beijing blocked the proposal that had been moved by the US and co-designated by India to blacklist Mir under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council as a global terrorist and subject him to assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.
In September last year, it was learnt that China had put a hold on the proposal to designate Mir at the UN. Beijing has now blocked the proposal.
Mir is one of India's most wanted terrorists and has a bounty of USD 5 million placed on his head by the US for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
In June, Mir was jailed for over 15 years in a terror-financing case by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan. Pakistani authorities had in the past claimed Mir had died, but Western countries remained unconvinced and demanded proof of his death. This issue became a major sticking point in FATF's assessment of Pakistan's progress on the action plan late last year.
Mir is a senior member of the Pakistan-based LeT and is wanted for his involvement in the November 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.
"Mir was LeT's operations manager for the attacks, playing a leading role in their planning, preparation, and execution,” the US State Department has said.
Beijing, an all-weather friend of Islamabad, has repeatedly put holds on listings to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorists under the sanctions committee of the UN Security Council.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Assembly passes Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to ensure free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple
SAD MLA Manpreet Ayali opposes the Bill
Punjab Assembly passes Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at removing governor as chancellor of state universities
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says if they cannot appoint V-C...
Central team to be deployed in UP, Bihar to aid them in public health response measures for heat-related illnesses
This was directed by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya...
PM Modi leaves for US, says 'together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges'
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Did negative word of mouth lead to collapse of Adipurush?
Did Adipurush put BJP on a back foot, who is Manoj Muntashir...