China defends fielding Galwan soldier as Olympics torchbearer

New Delhi, February 7
China sought to address Indian resentment over its selection of a Galwan Valley participant as a torchbearer for the Winter Olympics by stating that his nomination met the “standards” to pick participants for the event and it should be viewed in an “objective and rational light”.
India had called his selection “regrettable” and in protest did not send its Charge de Affairs in Beijing for the opening ceremony.
The Chinese clarification marks a turnaround in the position taken by the Global Times. Qi, a commander at the Chinese garrison, was injured in the fight with Indian soldiers at Galwan in 2020 and had received a commendation for his role in the fight. His participation would not have come to light had the Global Times not released his images along with an announcement that Qi “sustained head injuries while fighting bravely in the Galwan Valley border skirmish with India”.
Republican Senator Jim Risch and a Ranking Member of the powerful US Senate Foreign Relations Committee described the Chinese move as “shameful” and “deliberately provocative”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon