China defends fielding Galwan soldier as Olympics torchbearer

New Delhi, February 7

China sought to address Indian resentment over its selection of a Galwan Valley participant as a torchbearer for the Winter Olympics by stating that his nomination met the “standards” to pick participants for the event and it should be viewed in an “objective and rational light”.

India had called his selection “regrettable” and in protest did not send its Charge de Affairs in Beijing for the opening ceremony.

The Chinese clarification marks a turnaround in the position taken by the Global Times. Qi, a commander at the Chinese garrison, was injured in the fight with Indian soldiers at Galwan in 2020 and had received a commendation for his role in the fight. His participation would not have come to light had the Global Times not released his images along with an announcement that Qi “sustained head injuries while fighting bravely in the Galwan Valley border skirmish with India”.

Republican Senator Jim Risch and a Ranking Member of the powerful US Senate Foreign Relations Committee described the Chinese move as “shameful” and “deliberately provocative”.

