China eastern airlines faces more losses, regulatory scrutiny after plane crash

Airline cancelled about 89% of its flights on Tuesday, according to Chinese aviation data provider Flight Master

China eastern airlines faces more losses, regulatory scrutiny after plane crash

Passengers check in at the China Eastern Airlines rebook counter following a state media report that all 737-800s in China Easterns fleet were ordered grounded, at the Kunming airport, in southwestern Chinas Yunnan province, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. No survivors have been found as rescuers on Tuesday searched the scattered wreckage of a China Eastern plane carrying 132 people that crashed a day earlier on a wooded mountainside in Chinas worst air disaster in more than a decade. AP/PTI

Shanghai, March 22

China Eastern Airlines faces deepening losses and closer regulatory scrutiny following the crash of a Boeing 737-800 jet on Monday with 132 people on board.

Rescuers on Tuesday scoured heavily forested slopes for survivors and data recorders from flight MU5735, which crashed a day earlier in the mountains of the southern region of Guangxi.

The plane crash, China's first in 12 years, comes as its airline sector is struggling to find its footing amid the coronavirus pandemic, with air passenger traffic far below 2019 levels due to repeated outbreaks and a steep fall in international travel due to China's strict quarantine rules.

China Eastern has been among the biggest casualties. The state carrier forecast in January a 2021 loss of 11-13.5 billion yuan ($1.7-$2.1 billion), after 11.8 billion yuan loss in 2020.

Its losses are set to deepen after the group, including two subsidiaries, grounded its fleet of 737-800s following Monday's crash. The group has 225 of the aircraft, data from British aviation consultancy IBA shows.

The airline cancelled about 89% of its flights on Tuesday, according to Chinese aviation data provider Flight Master.

"My guess is that in the short term this is going to cause some issues for China Eastern as their maintenance records are reviewed, and there will likely be a short term pullback from Chinese consumers," said Ben Cavender, managing director at China Market Research Group in Shanghai.

Cheng Wang, associate equity analyst at Morningstar, said one of the big risks for China Eastern was if the investigation implies maintenance or other process shortfalls.

"We think most of the impact will be in the near term. The indemnity alone will not have a material impact on our fair value estimates. The potential regulatory actions including fines, additional security requirements, or even grounding of aircraft could make a bigger difference." "This crash might also have mid- to long-term implications for China Eastern as the airline could be in an unfavorable position when applying for routes and slots over the next few years if it is found to be at fault."

China Eastern, which said on Monday it was cooperating with the investigation into the crash, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Its onshore-listed shares slumped more than 6.5% on Tuesday, while those trading in Hong Kong fell nearly 6%.

The tragedy has shocked a country which has one of the best airline safety records in the world and whose aviation industry was over the past decade, prior to COVID, one of the world's fastest growing markets by passenger traffic.

Several social media users posted about how it had stoked their fears of flying and some wrote about changing their travel plans, especially after photos of the plane's wreckage and videos apparently showing its descent were shared widely online.

One Weibo user, PLILY-L, said she had planned to travel on a later flight on the same route taken by flight MU5735 from Kunming, capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to the port city of Guangzhou before she heard about the incident.

"I was really scared, I immediately cancelled my flight ticket and switched to taking the high-speed rail," she wrote.

Local media reported long queues at the counter of China Eastern at Guangzhou Baiyun airport, saying some travellers were seeking ticket refunds after the incident.

Across the industry, around 78.4% of all flights scheduled for Tuesday were cancelled, according to Flight Master, which attributed that to COVID-19, as China deals with its largest outbreak in two years.

Some of the fears expressed online about flying were directed towards Boeing, whose brand had already been affected in China by two fatal crashes of its 737 MAX aircraft more than three years ago.

Boeing did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. It said on Monday it was ready to assist China Eastern and was in contact with U.S. transportation safety regulators about the crash.

Elaine Shen, a Shanghai-based insurance professional who describes herself as a big fan of China Eastern, said she would stick with the airline but would now only fly on planes made by Boeing's rival Airbus.

"I'm going to Chengdu next month and I made sure it’s an Airbus 320." Reuters

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Arvind Kejriwal for AAP's Punjab Rajya Sabha picks

2
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23

3
Punjab

In its interim budget, Punjab govt focuses on education, agriculture, social security, health

4
Punjab ASSEMBLY IN SESSION

Punjab Government to end drug menace in six months, scrap false cases: Governor

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Scrap old vehicle, get incentive

6
Nation

125-year-old yoga guru Swami Sivananda receives Padma Shri

7
Punjab

Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'

8
Punjab

Will push for more sittings: Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan

9
Entertainment

'Gully Boy' rapper Dharmesh Parmar 'MC Tod Fod' dies at 24

10
Nation

After Imran Khan praised India's foreign policy, this is what Foreign Secretary Shringla has to say

Don't Miss

View All
New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?
Trending

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern
Amritsar March 20: World Sparrow Day

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Top Stories

Bhagwant Mann announces to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees of Punjab

Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'

The chief minister’s fresh announcement came days after Mann...

Third day of Punjab Vidhan Sabha session begins with obituary references

In its interim budget, Punjab govt focuses on education, agriculture, social security, health

Presents its Vote on Account budget of Rs 37,120. 23 crore

Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23

Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23

Discussion on Governor’s address postponed till next session

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Kejriwal on AAP’s Punjab Rajya Sabha picks

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Arvind Kejriwal for AAP's Punjab Rajya Sabha picks

Says that barring cricketer Harbhajan Singh the rest are bet...

Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates

Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates

A 5-kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 349 while 10-kg composite b...

Cities

View All

Over 50 Cong councillors turn up at MC office, seek special meeting

Amritsar Mayor issue: Over 50 Congress councillors turn up at MC office, seek special meeting

Amritsar Man loses Rs 41 lakh in cyber fraud

Amritsar woman dies under mysterious circumstances

Gangsters who left for foreign shores a headache for Punjab Police

Reviving poetry — the language of the soul

Will focus on civic issues: Jagroop Gill

Will focus on civic issues: Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill

Centre must fulfil its promises, say farm unions

Dr Vijay Singla in Cabinet, Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up in Bathinda

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Chandigarh: Scrap old vehicle, get incentive

Chandigarh: Scrap old vehicle, get incentive

Lt Col HS Chahal elected president of Chandigarh Golf Club

Come April 1, Chandigarh civic body top brass to be on field inspection

Mohali MC passes Rs 160-crore Budget

PGI conducts seventh heart transplant

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

On Bhagat Singh martyrdom day eve, Kejriwal announces special school in Shaheed-e-Azad’s name

Covid booster shot for all adults mulled

US envoy Victoria Nuland meets Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Jalandhar gets double representation in RS

Jalandhar gets double representation in Rajya Sabha

World Water Day: Per capita water availability on the decline

2,234 kids jabbed in Jalandhar

Month on, cops clueless in minor's rape case

2019 setback paved way for my victory this time, says Jangi Lal Mahajan

City bizman Sanjeev Arora is AAP’s choice for Rajya Sabha

Ludhiana bizman Sanjeev Arora is AAP's choice for Rajya Sabha

Opposition trains guns on AAP for nominating 'outsiders' for Rajya Sabha

Two nabbed for snatching, one for molesting minor

4 held in vehicle theft, snatching cases

Farmers' body calls for implementation of demands

Shambhu carjacking case solved, 3 held

Shambhu carjacking case solved, 3 held

Days after SMO found 'drunk', Patiala Civil Surgeon inspects health centres

13 of 117 Punjab MLAs studied at Punjabi University, Patiala

Citing Covid duties, junior resident doctors at Government Rajindra Hospital want exams postponed

Patiala MC likely to miss deadline for waste segregation at source