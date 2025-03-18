DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / China encourages baby-making with free milk and childcare subsidies

China encourages baby-making with free milk and childcare subsidies

A third child would receive an annual subsidy of 10,000 yuan until they turned 10, a total figure roughly twice the annual income of local residents
article_Author
Reuters
Beijing, Updated At : 11:36 AM Mar 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
China's population fell for a third consecutive year in 2024, as marriages plummeted by a fifth, the biggest drop on record.
Advertisement

China's Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia, announced a slew of childcare subsidies this month and promised to "care" for new mothers by giving them a daily cup of free milk, as local provinces strive to boost the country's flagging population.

More than 20 provincial level administrations across China have started offering childcare subsidies, the official Xinhua news agency said on Monday. Such subsidies have emerged as a key focus for policymakers as they try to encourage young couples to get married and have children.

China's population fell for a third consecutive year in 2024, as marriages plummeted by a fifth, the biggest drop on record.

Advertisement

The country is facing an unprecedented demographic downturn, a result largely of China's one-child policy imposed between 1980 and 2015, rapid urbanisation and the high cost of raising a family. Couples have been allowed to have as many as three children since 2021.

Earlier this month at the annual meeting of China's parliament, Premier Li Qiang announced childcare subsidies and free preschool education to try and boost the birth rate.

Advertisement

An action plan to boost domestic consumption released on Sunday said that authorities should "study and establish a childcare subsidy system".

Hohhot, a bustling northern city surrounded by verdant grasslands, said couples would receive a 10,000 yuan ($1,382.51)one-off payment for their first child, and 10,000 yuan a year for a second baby until the child reached the age of five.

A third child would receive an annual subsidy of 10,000 yuan until they turned 10, a total figure roughly twice the annual income of local residents.

Hohhot also issued what it called the "One cup of milk fertility care action for mothers" with a cup of milk available for free each day for any mothers who give birth after March 1.

They will also be entitled to an electronic voucher worth 3,000 yuan from two dairy companies Yili and China Mengniu Dairy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper