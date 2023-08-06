 China floodwater diversions to populated areas unleash wave of online anger : The Tribune India

  • World
  • China floodwater diversions to populated areas unleash wave of online anger

China floodwater diversions to populated areas unleash wave of online anger

Residents in flood storage areas ‘have given up their homes to protect everyone’, and will be compensated according to law, says a department of Ministry of Water Resources

China floodwater diversions to populated areas unleash wave of online anger

People ride a boat through a flooded road after the rain and floods brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China August 3, 2023. Reuters



Reuters

Beijing, August 6

Nearly 1 million people in China's northern Hebei province were relocated after record rain forced authorities to channel water from swollen rivers to some populated areas for storage, sparking anger online over the homes sacrificed to save Beijing.

The vast Hai River basin covers an area the size of Poland that includes Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin. Over a span of one week from late July, the region with a population totalling 110 million experienced its most serious flooding in six decades, with Hebei, particularly Baoding prefecture, the worst hit.

According to flood control laws, when basin-wide flooding causes reservoirs, the first line of defence, to exceed their limits, water may be temporarily channelled to so-called "flood storage areas" -- including low-lying populated land.

On July 31, Hebei province opened seven of its 13 designated flood storage areas, including two in the city of Zhuozhou in Baoding south of Beijing and north of Xiongan, a zone President Xi Jinping aims to develop into an economic powerhouse serving Hebei, Beijing and Tianjin.

On August 1, Hebei's Communist Party Secretary Ni Yuefeng called Xiongan a top priority for the province's flood prevention work, according to local state media.

On his visit to flood storage areas in Baoding, Ni added that it was necessary to reduce the pressure on Beijing's flood control and create a "moat" for the Chinese capital.

"Beijing should foot the bill", wrote a netizen on the popular Chinese microblog Weibo.

In other posts on Zhuozhou, netizens said residents weren't aware they lived in a flood storage area and the rights of the minority had been sacrificed.

"I'd like to know, among all the people living in flood storage areas across the country, how many of them know they are living in such areas?" one angry netizen asked.

Phone calls to the Hebei provincial government on Sunday seeking comment went unanswered. It did not immediately respond to an email.

Record-breaking rain in Baoding led to the overflowing of 67 of its 83 small reservoirs and water in all of its 10 large reservoirs rising to dangerous levels, the Baoding government said on Saturday.

SACRIFICE

"When the flood is too large and exceeds the defence capacity of the embankment, it becomes an inevitable need for flood control to use flood storage areas," the official China Water Resources News said in a post on Weibo on August 1.

"This is also for the sake of protecting the overall situation. You have to sacrifice one part for the sake of the bigger whole."

As of 8:00 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Friday, Hebei had relocated more than 1.54 million people, including 9,61,200 from flood storage areas, state media reported on Saturday.

Residents in flood storage areas "have given up their homes to protect everyone", and will be compensated according to the law, said a department of the Ministry of Water Resources.

On Saturday, authorities of Bazhou city in another part of Hebei expressed "heartfelt thanks" to residents for following orders and evacuating their homes ahead of time.

A compensation review for damaged agricultural production and housing will be conducted when the flood recedes, they said.

But not all citizens appeared convinced.

A video reposted X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday appeared to show citizens unfurling a banner outside the entrance of the Bazhou municipal office that said, "Taking my home is the clear aim of the flood water discharge, but you said it's all due to the rain".

Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

"One small part of society is still big, and their sacrifice has been profound," a netizen lamented on Weibo.

#China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

2
Nation

'Feeling lunar gravity': Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into Moon's orbit

3
Punjab

'Kill Sikhs, they have killed our mother, Jagdish Tytler told mob': Witnesses

4
World

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested after court gives him 3-year jail sentence in Toshakhana case

5
Haryana

Nuh violence: At ground zero, 'outsiders' blamed for driving wedge

6
Himachal

Teenager assaulted, paraded naked in Rohru; 8 arrested

7
Punjab

'Carry out killings, no one will harm you, Tytler told mob': Witnesses

8
Punjab

HC quashes notification splitting posts of patwari as junior, senior

9
Nation

Gujarat HC grants regular bail to ex-DGP in case of fabricating evidence to frame people in 2002 riots

10
Nation

Tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India; epicentre of earthquake in Afghanistan's Hindukush region

Don't Miss

View All
No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Top News

PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

Redevelopment of 508 railway stations: PM Modi lays foundation stone of Rs 24,470 crore project

These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and UTs; 22 s...

In Punjab’s biggest drug haul of 2023, police seize 77 kg heroin, 4 held

In Punjab’s biggest drug haul of 2023, police seize 77 kg heroin, 4 smugglers held

These modules were actively involved in trans-border and int...

Manipur reports fresh violence; 15 houses torched in Imphal West district, 1 person shot

Manipur reports fresh violence; 15 houses torched in Imphal West district, 1 person shot

Security personnel fire several rounds of tear gas shells to...

NUH FLARE-UP: At ground zero, ‘outsiders’ blamed for driving wedge

Nuh violence: At ground zero, 'outsiders' blamed for driving wedge

villagers unanimous in their opinion that trouble would not ...

Indian authorities offer to fly home ‘depressed’ woman student from Hyderabad

Indian authorities offer to fly home 'depressed' woman student from Hyderabad

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi went to the US to pursue MS from TRI...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Civic body yet to recover Rs 8.2 crore pending property tax dues

Amritsar Civic body yet to recover Rs 8.2 crore pending property tax dues

Victims lost Rs 5.5 crore in over 200 online fraud cases in three years

Cops identify properties of drug smuggler Gurlal Singh

SGPC to observe 150 yrs of 'Singh Sabha Lehar'

In Amritsar for promo, Sunny Deol keeps Gurdaspur waiting

Dadu Majra dump: Rs 11-crore boost to waste management project

Dadu Majra dump: Rs 11-crore boost to waste management project

Monsoon dispels fears of Sukhna Lake running dry

Thief active in southern sectors held

Get biodegradable products at one-stop shop in Chandigarh soon

Environment committee for strict enforcement of plastic ban in mandis

G20 summit: Frame contingency plan for waterlogging, PWD, Delhi MC told

G20 summit: Frame contingency plan for waterlogging, PWD, Delhi MC told

After visit, Karnataka minister says mohalla clinics overhyped; AAP hits back

2020 Delhi riots: Court to hear arguments on day-to-day basis

President opens 2-day ‘Festival of Libraries’

SC sets aside NGT order on Najafgarh lake rejuvenation

13 illegal structures razed

13 illegal structures razed

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Minister lays stones of development projects worth Rs 76L

Need for thorough probe in NDPS cases: Police chief

Three arrested with 3-quintal poppy husk

Ludhiana: Man shoots sister dead for marrying against family wishes

Ludhiana: Man shoots sister dead for marrying against family wishes

Dhandari Kalan rly station to be revamped at Rs 17.6 cr

Residents suffer as no relief from overflowing sewers

Under-construction parking lot wall collapses, 2 injured

MP youth supplying weapons to Bambiha gang held with 8 guns

Patiala Cops crack murder of migrant worker

Patiala Cops crack murder of migrant worker

Security up in Patiala ahead of Independence Day

UGC nod to MA English programme of open varsity

Village gets Rs 5 lakh for playground

Sirhind railway stn to be upgraded