China hails Blinken’s visit as tensions rise

BEIJING, April 18

China's foreign ministry on Thursday welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China as tensions rise between the two countries over global trade, regional conflicts and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Blinken will depart on April 23 for a four-day trip to China, where he will meet with senior Chinese officials amid heightening tensions, including over China's alignment with Russia and aggressive moves against the Philippines in the South China Sea, Politico reported.

Blinken is also expected to raise US concerns that Beijing is helping Russia build up its defence industry to fight the war in Ukraine.

“China welcomes Secretary of State Blinken to visit China in the next few days,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian.

Blinken is visiting the world's second-largest economy to help smooth over recent strains, most notably after US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for sharply higher tariffs on Chinese metal products. “As a matter of principle, we have consistently demanded the United States earnestly respect the principles of fair competition, respect WTO rules, and immediately stop the trade protectionist measures aimed at China,” Lin said. — Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Antony Blinken #China #Russia #Ukraine