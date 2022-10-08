 China has strategy to install Dalai Lama of its own choice, reveals document : The Tribune India

China has strategy to install Dalai Lama of its own choice, reveals document

Recently Dalai Lama announced he will not reincarnate to save Tibetan Buddhism from Chinese Communist Party’s attempt to interfere with whole reincarnation system

China has strategy to install Dalai Lama of its own choice, reveals document

Dalai Lama- File photo

ANI

Lhasa (Tibet), October 8

Two confidential internal documents revealed China’s strategy for installing the 14th Dalai Lama of its own choice.

Marco Respinti, editor-in-chief of International Family News, writing in Bitter Winter - a magazine on religious liberty and human rights said that the report is based on two previously unseen and important CCP policy documents. These documents were “obtained by skilled Tibetan researchers with contacts in PRC,” the report states, and “reveal that the Chinese government is making elaborate preparations for what it describes as the ‘post-Dalai era’, a Chinese term that has been adopted in order to convey China’s plans to capitalize on the passing of the Dalai Lama and to choose a successor.”

Recently Dalai Lama announced that he will not reincarnate to save Tibetan Buddhism from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s attempt to interfere with the whole reincarnation system.

A new 30-page report on the subject confirms that possibility. It was released on October 4, 2022, at a side event of the 51st Session of the UN Human Rights Council, sponsored by the US, and co-sponsored by the UK, Canada, Czech Republic, and Lithuania, reported Bitter Winter.

Entitled “Tibet, the Dalai Lama, and the Geopolitics of Reincarnation”, it is published by the International Tibet Network (ITN) and the Tibet Justice Center, an independent Tibet group and a member of the ITN, both coordinators of the Tibet Advocacy Coalition, which includes ITN, Students for a Free Tibet, Tibet Initiative Deutschland and Tibetan Youth Association Europe.

Researchers document how the Chinese regime is “accelerating the imposition of elaborate plans to compel compliance on the Tibetan Buddhist practice of reincarnation as His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama ages,” pushing its strategy to co-opt also this aspect of Tibetan culture in its machinery of repression against human rights and freedom of belief in Tibet.

The effect of this policy has worldwide importance and may subvert a whole set of international relations. The CCP is in fact trying to exploit the inevitable passing of the father of Tibet as a historic opportunity to end international support for Tibet, and this forever, said Respinti.

“China’s ‘Sinicization’ of Tibetan Buddhism and its interference in the reincarnation system,” the report notes, “has far-reaching implications and seeks to finally break and reshape Tibetan identity.

Sinicized Tibetan Buddhism aims to break the deep connection of Tibetan people with the Dalai Lama and involves a dystopian system of high-tech surveillance and policing monasteries and nunneries.

Thousands of monks and nuns have been expelled from religious institutes, and some have been subjected to extreme ‘patriotic’ ‘re-education’ campaigns involving torture and sexual abuse.” Both papers raise the need for the CCP to build a public relations strategy focused around training China’s Panchen Lama to replace the ‘vanished idol’ (Gedhun Choekyi Nyima who was chosen by the Dalai Lama as the 11th Panchen Lama and was disappeared in 1995) [...] and to use the situation to strengthen China’s position internationally beginning a ‘new era’ of control over Tibet.” And “the possibility of violence in Tibet when the Dalai Lama passes is also raised; however, this analysis ignores the reality that an outbreak of violence would likely be the result of China’s interference in the selection process and oppressive measures against Buddhism Tibetans overwhelmingly follow the Dalai Lama’s position on non-violence despite decades of harsh political crackdowns that criminalize even the mildest expression of loyalty to the exiled spiritual leader.”

#China #Dalai Lama #human rights

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

2
Punjab

'Deep Sidhu disliked Amritpal Singh, blocked his phone'

3
Diaspora

Man arrested, hunt on for 2 Indian students in Strawberry Hill incident in Canada; one identified, people's help sought to identify the other

4
Nation

Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan

5
Amritsar

Amritsar: Food outlets challaned for using plastic

6
Diaspora

India recalls Kanishka bombing to decry ‘Khalistan’ activity in Canada

7
Trending

Watch: Woman dances to Sushmita Sen's song 'Dilbar' on busy street, but this man steals the show

8
Punjab

Delhi excise policy scam: Former Akali MLA Deep Malhotra's premises searched in Punjab

9
Punjab

Bride 'abducted' in Tarn Taran village

10
Chandigarh

IAF creates new branch for weapon system operators

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

Top News

Crimea bridge blast damages key Russian supply route; 3 dead

Russia-Ukraine War: Blast damages Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

The 19-km bridge across the Kerch Strait linking Black Sea a...

Creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the IAF approved: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari

IAF creates new branch for weapon system operators

This is the first time since Independence that a new operati...

90th anniversary celebrations of Indian Air Force take place in Chandigarh; President Droupadi Murmu attends the event

Watch: IAF displays its prowess on Air Force Day in Chandigarh; President Murmu, Rajnath attend event

IAF's first annual Air Force Day parade and fly-past outside...

Both Congress president poll candidates people of stature, neither of them can be remote-controlled: Rahul

Both Congress president poll candidates people of stature, neither of them can be remote-controlled: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader says Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor a...

Varanasi-bound Vande Bharat Express train suffers jammed wheels, ‘flat tyre’; Shatabdi sent for passengers

Varanasi-bound Vande Bharat Express train suffers jammed wheels, ‘flat tyre’; Shatabdi sent for passengers

Earlier, the newly launched Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat ...


Cities

View All

Punjab Police bust cross-border arms smuggling module, arrests four

Punjab Police bust cross-border arms smuggling module, cache of arms, ammunition recovered

Shehnaaz Gill's father says getting death threats as he is associated with various Hindu outfits

Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Amritsar: Six-day pen-down strike of ministerial staff from October 10

Amritsar MC demolishes four illegal colonies

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Nikshay Mitra Scheme: Corporates adopt over 100 TB patients

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

90th anniversary celebrations of Indian Air Force take place in Chandigarh; President Droupadi Murmu attends the event

Watch: IAF displays its prowess on Air Force Day in Chandigarh; President Murmu, Rajnath attend event

IAF creates new branch for weapon system operators

Vigilance Bureau raids Congress leader Captain Sandeep Sandhu's Mohali house

Despite Chandigarh report blaming drug, PGI mum on 5 deaths

Notice to Chandigarh administration on sole GMSH-16 chemist's plea

No satisfactory reply from AAP govt, take it as ‘letter of duty’: LG’s fresh missive to Kejriwal

No satisfactory reply from AAP govt, take it as ‘letter of duty’: LG’s fresh missive to Kejriwal

Rain hits traffic, causes waterlogging in parts of Delhi

ED seizes Rs 1 crore from businessman's house in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam

ED raids 35 locations in Delhi excise policy scam

Hyper-local emissions behind spike in pollution on Dasehra

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

Under cops’ nose, Jalandhar's PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

50-year-old goes missing from Tajpur church in Jalandhar, kin lodge plaint

On way to school, Kapurthala village girl killed by trolley

46 budding entrepreneurs get loan at job fair in Hoshiarpur

3 city students selected for internship in NHRC

7 injured in blast at Mandi Ahmedgarh factory

7 injured in blast in scrap at Mandi Ahmedgarh factory in Punjab

Stubble burning: Of Rs 18L fine, only Rs 7,500 recovered so far in district

Youth electrocuted during swing ride at Dasehra fair in Ludhiana

Woman among 4 booked for cyber fraud in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Bharat Nagar-Samrala Chowk link road commuters' nightmare

13-year-old Patiala boy cycles over 250 kms to meet his favourite Youtuber

13-year-old Patiala boy cycles over 250km to meet his favourite Youtuber

Patiala district sees 37 dog bite cases daily

11 fresh dengue cases in Patiala district, health officials focus on breeding grounds

Patiala Civil Surgeon issues warning to latecomers

Protests hit work at Punjabi University, Patiala