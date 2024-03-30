 China holds 65th-anniversary celebrations of its Tibet takeover in new villages along India and Bhutan borders : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • China holds 65th-anniversary celebrations of its Tibet takeover in new villages along India and Bhutan borders

China holds 65th-anniversary celebrations of its Tibet takeover in new villages along India and Bhutan borders

China has been pressing ahead with its plans to build well-furnished villages in both the Indian and Bhutan borders.

China holds 65th-anniversary celebrations of its Tibet takeover in new villages along India and Bhutan borders

In this undated photo, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama is being escorted from the India-Tibet border by the Indian Army in 1959. Photo: PTI



PTI

Beijing, March 30

China, which is building numerous villages in Tibet close to its borders with India and Bhutan, has held several celebratory events to mark its takeover of Tibet in the new border villages with a mix of border troops and the local population, the official media here reported.

China, which refers to Tibet by its Chinese name Xizang, in recent years as part of new nomenclature of all references to the Tibetan region celebrates March 28 as democratic reform day in the Himalayan region marking the end of the rule of the Dalai Lama, who fled to India in 1959. Chinese troops took over Tibet in 1951.

“Last Thursday marked the 65th anniversary of the democratic reform that ended feudal serfdom in southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region, with multiple grand celebrations and commemorative activities held across the region,” state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

State-run Global Times in its report highlighted the commemoration of the day in the new border villages built along the borders of India and Bhutan.

China has been pressing ahead with its plans to build well-furnished villages in both the Indian and Bhutan borders, raising concerns in both countries.

According to a report by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post last month, three of the villages with new buildings to accommodate locals and soldiers were built on the disputed boundary with Bhutan.

The Post report said the villages were part of China’s state-led poverty alleviation scheme to provide better living conditions but they also doubled as “citadels” to strengthen national security.

The Global Times reported that so far, China has built about 624 villages in the border region.

“Across the border regions of southwest China’s Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region, the 65th anniversary of democratic reform was celebrated with enthusiasm and reflection,” Global Times reported on Friday.

“Today’s Xizang sees continuous, rapid development in its border areas, with 624 border well-off villages fully established,” it said.

Yan Jinhai, deputy secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China, Xizang Autonomous Regional Committee, and chairman of the People’s Government of Xizang Autonomous Region, while highlighting the connectivity of the region with 100 per cent of broadband and 4G signals, said Xizang will persist in balancing troop stationing with civilian settlement and emphasising both border consolidation and development, the report said.

“Efforts will be made to tilt policies, projects, and funds more toward the border areas, promoting frontier prosperity to reinforce border defence, border security, and the happiness of border residents,” he said.

In Yadong county, located in the southern borderlands of Xigaze city and intersecting with India and Bhutan, eight celebration events were held across its townships from Tuesday to Thursday, the Global Times report said.

The celebrations were also held in Mêdog County in the south of Nyingchi, at the China-India border besides the newly-built Cona city, it said. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

2
Uttar Pradesh

Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, skips her gangster-politician husband’s funeral

3
Punjab

Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts

4
Delhi

ED questions Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot for 5 hours in excise policy case

5
Punjab

Picking strong nominees for Khadoor Sahib, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib uphill task for BJP

6
India

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

7
Pollywood

‘Abhi to madam…’: When Kapil Sharma was asked to invite his wife Ginni Chatrath on his comedy show

8
India

ED files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board money-laundering case

9
Himachal

Mandi Prof rediscovers Himachal’s culinary heritage

10
Entertainment

What was it that Imtiaz Ali said made Diljit Dosanjh cry like a kid at ‘Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer launch

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

BJP names 6 of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha candidates; Preneet Kaur, Taranjit Sandhu, Bittu, Rinku in 8th list

In 8th list, BJP names 6 of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha candidates; fields Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar

Ravneet Bittu to contest from Ludhiana, Sushil Rinku from Ja...

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

ED questions Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot for 5 hours in excise policy case

The agency has mentioned Gahlot's name in its chargesheet

Collaborating closely with Cambodian authorities; 250 Indians lured by fake job schemes rescued: MEA

Collaborating closely with Cambodian authorities; 250 Indians lured by fake job schemes rescued: MEA

Indian nationals were allegedly forced to undertake illegal ...

10-year-old dies after eating birthday cake in Patiala; baker booked

10-year-old girl dies after eating birthday cake in Punjab's Patiala; baker booked

The victim’s mother, Kajal, said they celebrated their daugh...

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

He was produced in a court that remanded him in the custody ...


Cities

View All

STF busts interstate intoxicant smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Amritsar: STF busts interstate intoxicant smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Amritsar: Youth beaten to death, 5 held

Three loot retd JE of Rs 4 lakh in Amritsar

Come out & exercise franchise, Tarn Taran adminstration exhorts voters

Sale of bottled water in Golden Temple complex raises queries

Fire breaks out at PGIMER’s Advanced Cardiac Centre in Chandigarh; no casualty

Fire breaks out at PGIMER’s Advanced Cardiac Centre in Chandigarh; no casualty

Free water on hold as Chandigarh MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts

Chandigarh: ED attaches flat worth Rs 86 lakh in money-laundering case

Thieves target EV charging station in Chandigarh

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

ED questions Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot for 5 hours in excise policy case

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for Sunday in view of INDIA bloc rally

INDIA bloc rally not person-specific but to protect democracy, Constitution: Congress

Gurugram Police file case against Elvish Yadav and singer Fazilpuria

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana meets Sunita Kejriwal in Delhi

4 gangsters of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Grounder gang arrested after encounter in Jalandhar

4 gangsters of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Grounder gang arrested after encounter in Jalandhar

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

Security forces take out flag march in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Administration sets up permission cells

Star Air all set for its inaugural flight to Nanded from Adampur tomorrow

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Welder killed on intervention in neighbour’s fight with relative

Met Dept sounds ‘orange alert’ for Ludhiana district, farmers worried

Lok Sabha polls: Activists demand promoting of NOTA option

Kashmiri migrants can vote through postal ballots: Ludhiana DEO

10-year-old dies after eating birthday cake in Patiala; baker booked

10-year-old girl dies after eating birthday cake in Punjab's Patiala; baker booked

Dr Sikandar Singh new Fatehgarh Sahib district Congress Committee chief

147 liquor vends auctioned for Rs 261cr at Fatehgarh Sahib

Patiala man assaults wife, caught on CCTV camera

Policeman assaults man at Sirhind; video goes viral