China holds ‘punishment’ exercises around Taiwan

Beijing/Taipei, May 23

The Chinese military on Thursday launched a two-day “punishment drills” surrounding Taiwan in retaliation for “separatist acts” after the self-ruled island’s new President Lai Ching-te rejected Beijing’s sovereignty claims over it.

The Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) started joint military drills surrounding the island of Taiwan on Thursday. The drills involved the People’s Liberation Army, navy, air force, and the rocket force, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

China views Taiwan as a rebel province that must be reunified with the mainland, even by force. Li Xi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theatre Command, which looks after the Taiwan Strait said, “The drills also serve as a strong punishment for the separatist acts of “Taiwan independence” forces and a stern warning against the interference and provocation by external force”.

The drills are being conducted in the Taiwan Strait, the north, south and east of Taiwan Island, as well as areas around the islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu, and Dongyin. The Taiwan Defence Ministry said it has dispatched aircraft, warships, and kept ready shore-based missile systems to respond accordingly in response to PLA drills.

The armed forces adopted joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance measures to uphold strict vigilance, it said. — AP

