China launches six-month space mission

Beijing: China on Sunday successfully launched three astronauts on a six-month mission to complete the construction of the country's space station currently orbiting the Earth. The Shenzhou-14 spacecraft carrying astronauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe was lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. PTI

Biden evacuated after plane enters airspace

Washington: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were briefly evacuated from their beach house on Rehoboth Beach in the state of Delaware after a small plane entered the restricted airspace nearby. "A small private plane entered restricted airspace, all indications are by mistake, and precautionary measures were taken," a news agency quoted a White House official as saying. IANS

Elon Musk retracts statement over job cuts

San Francisco: Two days after reportedly emailing employees of a 10 per cent job cut at Tesla, CEO Elon Musk on Sunday retracted his statements saying total headcounts would increase. However, Musk also noted that the number of salaried people might not change. IANS

Prince William praises environmentalist Narain

London: Delhi-based environmentalist Sunita Narain got a special mention by Britain's Prince William in his tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee in London marking 70 years of the 96-year-old monarch's reign. PTI

Philippine volcano spews ash, steam

Manila: Mount Bulusan, a volcano in Sorsogon province of the Philippines, spewed ash and steam about a kilometre into the sky in a brief steam-driven explosion on Sunday, scattering ash in nearby villages and alarming residents. AP

