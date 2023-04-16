 China launches weather satellite, flights avoid no-fly zone to north of Taiwan : The Tribune India

China launches weather satellite, flights avoid no-fly zone to north of Taiwan

The zone is in an area over the East China Sea slightly northeast of Taiwan that routinely sees heavy civilian flight traffic

China launches weather satellite, flights avoid no-fly zone to north of Taiwan

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Beijing/Taipei, April 16

China launched a weather satellite on Sunday as civilian flights altered their routes to avoid a Chinese-imposed no-fly zone to the north of Taiwan which Beijing put in place because of the possibility of falling rocket debris.

Taiwan's transport ministry said Beijing had initially notified Taipei it would impose a no-fly zone from Sunday to Tuesday but later said that period had been reduced to 27 minutes on Sunday morning after Taiwan protested.

The no-fly announcement rattled regional nerves as it followed shortly after China staged new war games around Taiwan, which Beijing views as sovereign Chinese territory.

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, China's main contractor for its space programme, said the weather satellite Fengyun 3G had successfully launched from the northwestern province of Gansu at 9:36 a.m. (0136 GMT).

The satellite then entered its set orbit, the contractor said, describing the launch as a "complete success". The Fengyun 3G is a low-earth orbit satellite designed to track rainfall.

It did not say what the flight path of the Long March 4B rocket carrying the satellite was, but the time coincides with China's previous announcement about the no-fly zone.

China has said it is inaccurate to call it a no-fly zone, though Taiwan has issued a notice to airmen, or NOTAM, that uses the wording "airspace blocked due to aerospace flight activity".

Flights to and from Taiwan and China, Taiwan and South Korea and Taiwan and Japan were amongst those detouring around the zone on Sunday morning, according to routes tracked on Flightradar24.

Normal flight paths resumed shortly after 10 a.m. (0200 GMT).

The zone is in an area over the East China Sea slightly northeast of Taiwan that routinely sees heavy civilian flight traffic.

Taiwan has said it expected around 33 flights to be affected and has warned shipping to stay away.

China has denounced what it has called hype around China's space activities and an attempt to escalate confrontation across the Taiwan Strait. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj, 3 arrested; shooting caught on camera

2
Punjab

Another close aide of fugitive Amritpal arrested from Sirhind

3
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

4
Nation

Delhi-bound Lufthansa flight returns to Frankfurt due to technical issue

5
World

UK imposes export bar on painting of Indian soldiers who fought in World War I

6
Nation

Gangster Atiq, brother shot dead in police custody, 3 held

7
Punjab

Lawyer among 2 sent to 4-day police custody

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh woman Raji Brar named to California University Board of Trustees

9
Nation

‘Disgraced governor of J-K’: BJP cites Satyapal Malik’s past comments to slam him

10
Punjab

Amritpal’s close associate Joga nabbed from Sirhind: Police

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI for questioning

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city

Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...

Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...

CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy’s uncle for brother’s murder

CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder

In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...

‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police

‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police

Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...

Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA

Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA

Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

NRI among 11 travel agents booked for duping 7 of Rs 46L

Wheat harvest picks up pace, 5,021 MT arrives in mandis

MC removing palm trees to derail Vigilance probe: Vijay Pratap Singh

Seized narcotics destroyed

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into ‘lapses’

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Fire Wing Woes: Not provided communication gear, fire brigade in Chandigarh sitting duck

Fire Wing Woes: Not provided communication gear, fire brigade in Chandigarh sitting duck

Fire breaks out at godown in Kharar

2 issued Rs 5,250 challan for using pipe in Chandigarh

Joggers to run on synthetic track at Sukhna Lake soon

IAF chief visits Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI for questioning

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city

BJP has ‘instructed’ CBI to arrest me, will honestly answer questions posed by agency: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Heavy traffic snarls in parts of Delhi as AAP protests against CBI summons to Kejriwal

Desilting work of 32-km sewer lines in Delhi completed

Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

Improvement Trust loses 11 cases in district, 1 in state commission

Improvement Trust loses 11 cases in district, 1 in state commission

Problem of plenty for power-packed AAP

Bhagat’s exit won’t hit BJP’s poll prospects, says Sharma

AAP, Cong trade barbs over Channi’s questioning by VB

Minister: Govt quick to give relief for crop loss

Money changer’s murder case cracked, Rs 34.35 lakh recovered

Money changer’s murder case cracked, Rs 34.35 lakh recovered

MC fails to auction vacant advertisement sites in city

PHG jawan gets four-year jail in corruption case

495 cartons of illicit liquor seized by Sahnewal police

10 mobiles seized from jail

Civic body fails to act against encroachments in Rajpura

Civic body fails to act against encroachments in Rajpura

15,875 metric tonne of wheat procured in Fatehgarh Sahib district

Nabha power plant promotes inclusive education in rural areas

Seminar on ‘Safe Vahan Abhiyan’ at Blossoms School in Patiala