China must allow ‘credible visit’ to Xinjiang: UN chief

United Nations, February 6
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told the Chinese leadership that he expects Beijing to allow the world body's human rights chief to make a “credible visit” to China, including Xinjiang where the country is facing serious rights violations against Uygur Muslims. Guterres, who was in Beijing for the Winter Olympics, met Chinese President Xi Jinping. —
Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests in Canada
Mayor Jim Watson says the declaration highlights the need fo...
Charanjit Singh Channi Congress's Punjab CM face
Rahul Gandhi: Poor Dalit Punjab’s choice
Election Commission eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays
The maximum number of persons allowed for door-to-door canva...
Peng Shuai says allegation was 'enormous misunderstanding'
Denies having accused a Chinese official of sexual assault
Congress chooses Dalit leader Channi to fight anti-incumbency
The Congress clearly aims to reach out to the underprivilege...